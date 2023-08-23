After what could be classified as a magical 2022-23 season for Mac McClung, his next act in the National Basketball Association will come with the Orlando Magic.

The Gate City High School graduate will head to training camp with Orlando as first reported on Tuesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic and the 6-foot-2 guard soon begins his third professional season.

The move was greeted positively by hoops fans on social media as McClung has a loyal fanbase that has grown exponentially in the last six months.

That’s because McClung won the NBA slam dunk contest in February, played a starring role in helping the Delaware Blue Coats claim the G League championship and performed well for the Philadelphia 76ers in a two-game cameo.

“My initial reaction was excitement,” said Al Grullon, who co-hosts the Orlando Magic HQ podcast. “Mac is a really fun player to watch, He’s going to make it fun to follow his journey whether that is with the Magic on a two-way contract or with the Osceola Magic [of the G League].”

Orlando is McClung’s fifth NBA organization since entering the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. He’s previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Philly.

McClung averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest last winter in the G League and went for 30 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Delaware’s title-clinching win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on April 6 in Texas.

The next day, on very little sleep, he played for Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks and scored five points.

In the Sixers’ final regular-season game on April 9, he produced a 20-point, nine-assist, nine-rebound showing in a 134-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Folks know by now what McClung brings to the table.

“Athleticism and a scoring punch,” Grullon said. “He had a solid season last year in the G League and played well during his stint with Philadelphia. He is going to compete and make the guys on the roster work harder. If he performs well in training camp, I truly believe he has a chance to get the final two-way roster spot.”

McClung shot 54.8 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from 3-point range during the G League’s regular season. If he stays consistent in that regard a roster spot could be his.

“Orlando was 26th in the league in offensive rating last season and it will for sure be something they look at among all of their guards,” said Alfred Ezman, who writes for OrlandoMagicDaily.com. “The Magic already have guards that can play defense at a high level and looking for one that provides a spot on offense is crucial.”

Of course, all of Mac’s achievements from a year ago were overshadowed by his performance in February when he emphatically won the NBA dunk contest during All-Star Saturday Night in Salt Lake City and set social media abuzz with his aerial artistry. He got a perfect score on three of his four jams.

How much did his status grow, exactly?

“After Mac won the dunk contest, our communications department along with his agent [Daniel Poneman] fielded dozens of requests from local and national media outlets. The demand for Mac was reminiscent of a No. 1 overall draft pick or the buzz following a blockbuster trade,” Rob King, Philadelphia’s senior director of basketball communications, wrote in an e-mail back in the spring. “To Mac’s credit, he took advantage of some incredible media opportunities while balancing his contributions to the NBA G League champion Delaware Blue Coats. He is a smart, engaging ambassador for the sport of basketball and it was impressive to see how he managed the attention.”

McClung has been earning national acclaim since his days at Gate City, when he helped the Blue Devils win the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2018 and produced one of the most viewed high school hoops mixtapes of all time.

He played in one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and L.A. Lakers as a first-year pro during the 2021-22 season and was the G League rookie of the year after a stellar showing with the South Bay Lakers.

McClung won’t be the first member of his family to play professionally in Florida.

His uncle, Seth McClung, is a former pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and currently lives in the Tampa are.

Orlando has a glut of guards on its roster at the moment, including former Oak Hill Academy and University of North Carolina star Cole Anthony.

“The Orlando Magic need shooting first and foremost,” said Philip Rossman-Reich, who writes for OrlandoMagicDaily.com and co-hosts the Locked On Magic podcast. “Mac McClung, being a decent shooter as he displayed with the Delaware Blue Coats gives him a leg up on a lot of players already on the Magic’s roster. McClung is a great scorer and attacker, but he has really grown as a passer and that is probably something the Magic value as much as anything. Orlando can put him in any role and he will find a way to be successful.

“The Magic have a ton of guards and they are going to have a hard time playing everybody. Even my early depth chart projections leave out one of the two lottery picks they selected in the draft.”

The Eastern Conference club finished 34-48 last season and had the NBA’s rookie of the year in Duke University product Paolo Banchero. The Magic haven’t made the playoffs since 2020.

“[McClung] will need to work hard, play solid defense and avoid making mistakes on top of doing what he does best, which is scoring the ball,” Grullon said. “He has proven he can score at the G League level, and he’s already a terrific athlete, but can he elevate his game to another level in training camp and in preseason?

“That is going to set him apart from other guys like Trevelin Queen, who is also coming to training camp to try to get that final two-way roster spot with the Magic.”