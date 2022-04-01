Madden does it again at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The outlook remains “Smokey” at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For the second time in two weeks, Chris “Smokey” Madden earned a $50,000 prize by winning the 50-lap XR Series Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals late Friday night.

“That’s pretty awesome,” Madden said. “We’ve had a good car since we’ve been here, and it was phenomenal tonight.”

Madden posted a fast time in qualifying with an event track record speed of 128.3 mph at 14.950 seconds. He followed up that jaw-dropping performance by leading every lap in the race.

“The night went as perfect as it could go,” Madden said. “We thought we were going to be behind in qualifying, but it was a great track that pretty much held the speed the whole time.

“We made all the right adjustments and everything went our direction in the race.”

The driver who earns the most points over the four Super Late Model features will earn $100,000.

“Our main goal is to win races, and we’ve done that here,” Madden said. “Hopefully, we can get a good finish and pick up that bonus money.”

Chris Ferguson, Devin Moran, defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson and Ricky Weiss rounded out the top-five finishers in the 24-car field.

Ferguson was one of the fastest cars at the end of the race, as he passed Moran for second while running the high side of the track.

“As soon as I eased my way up there, I knew there was something good,” Ferguson said. “I got a better run on Devin than I thought I was going to.

“You think that you’re going fast when you are around the bottom, and then all of a sudden you pick up a gear around the top. It’s pretty exhilarating. I’m still a little flustered.”

Moran, who was effective on restarts, also opted for the high side.

“I knew there a lot of ground up there, but it was horrible when people tried it last Saturday,” Moran said. “I feel like the track crew did an excellent job. I don’t see them being able to do any better. It was a fun night.”

Larson, who is scheduled to compete in tonight’s feature as well, started ninth. Opting for the high side as usual, Larson gradually made his charge.

A total of 30 drivers entered the event. That list included Brandon Sheppard and Ross Bailes, who did not compete at BMS last weekend.

Earlier this week, race officials decided to push back the original race schedule by two hours in hopes of keeping moisture in the track surface. That call made it tough on the small contingent of fans who were forced to endure temperatures in the low 40s with wind gusts for the second straight weekend.

Weiss, Madden, Sheppard and Mike Marlar (Winfield, Tennessee) earned wins in the heat races, with Darrell Lanigan taking the B feature.

Marler’s hope were ruined on lap 12 when his car sustained heavy damage after contact with the outside wall.

Local competitor Jensen Ford (Johnson City) returned to the track after a nightmarish experience last week where he was wrecked on the second lap of the feature. Due to mechanical issues on his car Friday, Ford was unable to advance into the feature.

Friday’s opening heat was marred by a dramatic crash as the car driven by Eatonton, Georgia, teenager Garrett Smith slammed into the outside wall.

“That was a pretty hard hit. It knocked the breath out of me,’” said Smith, who also experienced tire issues in last weekend’s event.

T.J. Herndon (Atwood, Tennessee) earned the triumph in the 30-lap Street Stock feature. It was the fourth victory of the week for Herndon.

“Man, I’ve just got an incredible team and it’s been an incredible week. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Herndon said. “My car was phenomenal. We didn’t make a change from the time we unloaded it out of the trailer until the feature tonight.”

Herndon said winning at BMS surpassed his expectations.

“It means everything in the world,” Herndon said. “My goal coming into the week was just to make it on top of the [Victory Lane] building one time. I never dreamed we would win four in a row.”

Austin Atkins (Morristown, Tenn.) finished second, while Megan Erwin (Attica, Indiana) was sixth in the 24-car field. In Wednesday’s Street Stock feature, Erwin became the first female winner in track history when the top two finishers were penalized in post-race inspection.

“Uncle” Ricky Ingalls (Longview, Texas) posted an emotional victory in the Factory Stock feature, where each of the top three finishers were from Texas.

“It’s the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever done in racing. This is the most awesome place I’ve ever been,” said Ingalls, a member of famed East Texas racing family. “When you roll down the hill here and go inside the track, you’re in awe.”

