Mac Osborne earns win for Virginia Tech in softball

Mac Osborne helped keep Virginia Tech’s softball season alive.
The former Richlands High School star was the winning pitcher in an elimination game of the NCAA tournament regional round against Miami (Ohio) in a contest that ended a few minutes after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Osborne was unexpectedly called on to take over for Ivy Rosenberry in the bottom of the third inning with Tech trailing 4-1. It was the sophomore right-hander’s first outing since March 25 and just her fifth appearance of the season for the Hokies.
She got Kate Koboyashi on a groundout, walked Lily Wilmot and then got Maggie Murphy to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play. That was her only inning of work.
Virginia Tech scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good en route to the 5-4 victory. Osborne improved to 2-0 with a 4.54 ERA in 2022 and is 4-1 in her collegiate career.
The Hokies beat Kentucky twice on Sunday to clinch a spot in the Super Regional round.