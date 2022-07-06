Mac McClung to play for Warriors in NBA Summer League

Mac McClung has experienced a change in his Summer League status and will now be playing for the reigning NBA champions.

It was announced Wednesday that the former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League.

McClung had been with the Los Angeles Lakers, but an injury issue with the Warriors led to the dynamic 6-foot-2 rookie guard hooking on with Golden State.

It’s not uncommon for players to shift teams during the Summer League and with second-round draft pick Ryan Rollins (Toledo) out with a stress fracture in his foot, the Warriors needed some depth.

McClung must have impressed some Golden State front-office folks when he went for 17 points against the Warriors in the California Classic last Friday and they picked him up.

He averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two Summer League games with the Lakers last week.

Changes in scenery are not new to McClung, who starred at both Georgetown and Texas Tech collegiately and last season in his pro debut played one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and L.A. Lakers during the NBA’s regular season. He also played for the South Bay Lakers and had a one-game cameo for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.

He was named the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year.

McClung’s first game in a Golden State uniform will come on Friday at 8 p.m. against the New York Knicks in a game televised by ESPN2.

The Warriors then play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Jonathan Kuminga, who attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, during the 2016-17 school year, is also expected to play for Golden State in Vegas.

Seeing McClung playing point guard in a Golden State uniform will also harken back to the days when former East Tennessee State University star Keith “Mister” Jennings from Culpeper, Virginia, dished out assists for the team from 1992-95.

The Las Vegas Summer League runs through July 17.