Mac McClung to play for Golden State Warriors in NBA's Las Vegas Summer League

Mac McClung has experienced a change in his Summer League status and will now be playing for the reigning NBA champions.
It was announced Wednesday that the former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League.
McClung had been with the Los Angeles Lakers, but an injury issue with the Warriors led to the dynamic 6-foot-2 rookie guard hooking on with Golden State.
McClung must have impressed Golden State front-office folks when he went for 17 points against the Warriors in the California Classic last week and they picked him up as they are in need of backcourt depth after Ryan Rollins was unable to participate in Summer League.
McClung is used to moving around as last season as a rookie he played one game apiece for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls during the NBA regular season. He also played for the South Bay Lakers and had a one-game cameo for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.
He was named the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year.
McClung’s first game in a Golden State uniform will come on Friday at 8 p.m. in a game televised by ESPN2.