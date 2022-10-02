Mac McClung (Gate City) scores nine points to spark Warriors' preseason win

TOKYO – Mac McClung scored nine points and fueled a fourth-quarter comeback for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their 104-95 NBA preseason win over the Washington Wizards.
The ex-Gate City High School star was 4-for-6 from the field and also had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and did not commit a turnover in a game played before a sellout crowd of 20,647 at Saitama Super Arena.
McClung checked in to begin the fourth quarter and played the final 12 minutes as Golden State rallied. The Warriors trailed 90-74 with 9:54 left, but the defending NBA champs dominated the rest of the way.
McClung’s first points of the 2022-23 campaign came on a fastbreak dunk with 8:19 remaining.
He converted a layup with 3:01 left to put Golden State up 93-91.
Washington’s Jordan Schakel knotted the score with a jumper.
However, Golden State (2-0) ripped off an 11-2 game-ending run over the game’s final 2:02.
The 2021-22 G League rookie of the year while starring for the South Bay Lakers, McClung is in his second season as a professional and signed with the Warriors in July after he excelled for the organization’s Las Vegas Summer League team.
The 6-foot-2 guard made his NBA debut last season in playing one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Warriors have preseason home games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9), Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 11) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 14) remaining as McClung attempts to make the team’s opening-night roster