SALT LAKE CITY – Mac McClung’s busy All-Star weekend got off to a notable start.

The former Gate City High School star scored 10 points on Friday night in the second semifinal of the NBA’s Rising Star Challenge at Vivint Arena in Utah.

McClung was 4-for-8 from the field – and made two of the four 3-pointers he attempted – to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and zero turnovers. He wore No. 9 for a team coached by Jason Terry, which dropped a 40-32 decision to a squad coached by Joakim Noah.

“It was a lot of fun,” McClung said in the postgame press conference. “I felt a lot of gratitude and I was really happy to be out there, but I wanted to compete. I wanted to show who I was. I had a lot of fun.”

McClung aims for a different kind of 10-spot today, the ones awarded by judges Karl Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Lisa Leslie and Jamal Crawford when he competes in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. All-Star Saturday Night festivities begin at 8 p.m. on TNT with the Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest preceding the jamfest.

Crawford and fellow TNT analyst Candace Parker praised McClung during the telecast of Friday’s game.

“Obviously, I want to compete, but it’s also an opportunity, man,” McClung said. “You look back and think, wow, I’m going to tell my kids about this one day. I was in the Rising Stars game. A lot of people probably dream to do that. It was awesome, man.”

Mac did miss a slam attempt, which he can’t afford to do in Saturday’s dunk contest.

“Hopefully I got that miss out,” McClung said. “Hopefully we can take the misses out from here.”

A 6-foot-2 second-year pro, McClung was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. He appeared in one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season and has been of the G League’s top scorers the past two seasons.

He announced via his social media channels on Friday that he has signed a shoe deal with Puma.

The bounce in those feet that he slips his shoes on has helped the high-flying McClung become a favorite in the dunk contest which will consist of a four-man field that also includes Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks and Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

Life has been a whirlwind lately for McClung.

“I read a lot about manifestation and keeping your mind – if you get too high or too low, you know, it’s going to affect how you play on the court, who you are as a person, so I kind of just stay even keel” McClung said. “I believe in myself. I’m just going to wait my turn until it’s my turn to get an opportunity.”