Mac McClung (Gate City) not selected in NBA Draft, but will attend training camp with L.A. Lakers
Mac McClung (Gate City) not selected in NBA Draft, but will attend training camp with L.A. Lakers

Mac Lakers NBA

Mac McClung during the NBA's G League Elite Camp in June. 

 Randy Belice, NBA Entertainment

Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.

McClung agreed to a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after the two-round, 60 pick NBA Draft concluded.

“Thank you God for the opportunity! Let’s get to work,” McClung posted on his Twitter page at 1:21 a.m. with a photo of him in a Lakers uniform alongside the team’s logo.

McClung will attempt to make the roster of the Western Conference power and if he doesn’t could get assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the club’s G League affiliate located in El Segundo.

McClung will likely play for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17 and training camp across the league is set to begin on Sept. 28.

McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season as Texas Tech went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgetown University and averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 79 games at the DI level.

Now, he'll get a chance to share the floor with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the newly-acquired Russell Westbrook as he chases a dream of playing at the game's highest level. 

Only two guys who attended public high school in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee have played in NBA regular-season games: Keokee, Virginia, native Jim Palmer and Bobby Hogsett, who attended now-defunct Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

