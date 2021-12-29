Mac McClung (Gate City) makes NBA Debut, hits jumper for Chicago Bulls in win over Atlanta

BHC Sports Desk
Mac McClung is on the board in the National Basketball Association.
The former Gate City High School star played the final 2:33 in his NBA Debut on Wednesday night for the Chicago Bulls and scored two points in their 131-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
McClung knocked down a 16-foot jumper with 1:54 remaining for his first bucket at the game’s highest level.
He became the first player from the area to appear in a NBA regular season game since Sullivan County, Tennessee, native Bobby Hogsett did so for the Detroit Pistons in 1967.
