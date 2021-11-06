Mac McClung (Gate City) magnificent in debut for G League's South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung was magnificent in his G League debut.

The former Gate City High School star went for a game-high 24 points as the South Bay Lakers earned a 112-105 season-opening victory over the G League Ignite on Friday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

McClung was 9-for-18 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line to go along with nine assists, six rebounds, one block and one turnover. His reverse layup with 4:46 remaining tied the game at 100.

The 6-foot-2 guard’s two free throws with 44.4 seconds left put South Bay up 110-103 and sealed the victory.

It was the official pro debut for McClung, who was signed as undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers in July. He played for the franchise’s Summer League squad and appeared in three preseason games before joining the team’s top minor league affiliate.

Chaundee Brown (Michigan) added 23 points and 10 rebounds for South Bay on Friday, Elijah Cain (DePaul) scored 19 points and Miles Simon (Arizona) was victorious in his head-coaching debut.

Dyson Daniels from Australia led the Ignite with 22 points.

South Bay returns to the court on Nov. 17 against the Ignite.