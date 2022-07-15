Mabe provides relief as Pulaski tops State Liners

A pitcher from Southwest Virginia shut down the struggling State Liners on Friday night.

George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe struck out seven over six dominant innings of relief in powering the Pulaski River Turtles to a 6-1 Appalachian League win over the Bristol State Liners at historic Calfee Park.

A right-hander from the University of Virginia, Mabe took over for T.J. Fondtain (San Diego State) to begin the third inning and put together his finest performance of the season.

Bristol scratched out an unearned run in the third inning, but that was the extent of the offensive production. The State Liners managed just four hits and couldn’t coax a walk against Mabe, who improved to 2-0 and lowered his ERA from 6.86 to 5.33.

Bristol (11-25) was sent to its fourth straight loss, going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding seven runners.

San Joaquin Delta College’s Fidel Ulloa (2-4, 4.33 ERA) issued a tiebreaking RBI single to Gage Goddard (Panoia College) in the fourth inning and was tagged with the loss.

Pulaski (17-20) added four runs off Bristol reliever Ray Berry, a Chilhowie High School graduate who attends King University.

Eric Erato of Northern Illinois had two hits and scored the lone run for the State Liners.

Bristol plays at Pulaski again today at 7 p.m.