LSU’s Gervase first State Liner picked in MLB draft selected in draft

At 6-foot-10, Paul Gervase certainly stood out each time he was on the mound for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners a year ago.

Professional scouts couldn’t help but notice either and the right-handed pitcher for the LSU Tigers was selected in the 12th round (359th overall) by the New York Mets on Tuesday during the final day of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Gervase became the first former State Liner selected in the MLB Amateur Draft and it appears he will forego his remaining eligibility at LSU to turn pro as he posted on his Twitter account: “Thank you Tiger nation for everything!!”

He’ll become the second ex-State Liner in the modern era (the Appy League morphed from a rookie-level pro league to an amateur collegiate wooden bat league in 2021) to play in the farm system of a MLB club as Noah Mendlinger signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an undrafted free agent last year and is currently a third baseman for the High-A Peoria Chiefs.

Gervase was an Appy League All-Star with Bristol in 2021, compiling a 3.63 ERA with three saves in 14 relief appearances. He struck out 30 batters in 17 1/3 innings.

“It’s really cool,” said King University pitcher Ray Berry from Chilhowie, Virginia, who played alongside Gervase with the State Liners last season. “Paul was a great teammate who was always there to help. I’ll always cheer for guys like that.”

The mojo from Bristol carried over to Gervase’s first season with LSU (4-1, six saves, 1.85 ERA) and he was dominant this summer for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod League as well.

Gervase began his collegiate career in relative obscurity at NCAA Division III Pfeiffer University in North Carolina, but wound up starring in the Southeastern Conference.

“What impressed me most was just his ability to work hard,” Berry said. “He had a professional mindset when he was here. He’s a really mature guy and deserves it.”

The following is a look at some other developments with the 2022 MLB Draft in the books:

>>> Former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross was chosen with the ninth overall pick by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night.

He was the first local athlete selected in the top-10 of a major professional sports draft since University of Virginia running back Thomas Jones (Powell Valley) went No. 7 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2000 NFL Draft.

>>> Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad played a series of exhibition games at Appalachian League ballparks last summer and 32 members of the roster were drafted.

Twenty guys went in the first two rounds, including Gavin Cross, who led the squad in nearly every hitting statistic.

Cross hit a grand slam during the tour’s stop at DeVault Stadium in Bristol and it came off Mississippi State’s Jackson Fristoe. Fristoe was selected in the 12th round by the New York Yankees.

>>> There were several draftees who played in the Appalachian League last summer, while one notable selection has been one of the top players in the summer circuit in 2022.

Bluefield Ridge Runners catcher Haydn McGeary (Colorado Mesa) was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the 15th round with the 443rd overall pick.

Entering Tuesday, McGeary had an Appy League-leading 1.104 OPS to go along with a .403 batting average, four home runs and 28 RBIs.

>>> J.J. Kelly High School graduate Nick Ascue is Georgia Tech’s director of baseball operations and the Yellow Jackets had eight players taken in the MLB Draft.

>>> Pitcher Darren Bowen from NCAA Division II UNC Pembroke went in the 13th round (396th overall) to the Seattle Mariners.

He notched a save with two scoreless innings against Conference Carolinas rival King University on March 14 and suffered a loss against Bluefield State on Feb. 21. He was 1-3 with nine saves and a 5.43 ERA.

>>> Tennessee (10), Virginia Tech (five), Virginia (four) and Walters State Community College (three) had multiple players drafted.