Lowe makes emotional return for Honaker

With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of a Black Diamond District boys basketball game that the Honaker Tigers were winning by double digits on Tuesday night, Aidan Lowe hopped from his seat on the bench and rushed to the scorer’s table to check in upon head coach Waylon Hart’s request to do so.

He had done that many times before, but this time the scenario was much more meaningful.

The junior received a nice ovation from the Honaker fans in attendance in what happened to be his first game of hoops that counted since Feb. 22, 2022.

“I may have had a couple of butterflies,” Lowe said. “The first thing I remember thinking was I had to play some good defense and to get my legs back under me, but it felt great to be back out there with my teammates.”

Lowe scored 14 points as Honaker hammered Hurley, 70-40, to run its winning streak to three games.

The 5-foot-10 Lowe wasn’t sure if he would be able to contribute in any form or fashion on the hardwood this winter after suffering a serious injury early in the fourth quarter of Honaker’s final football game in November, a 38-20 loss at Grundy in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs.

It was a tough end to a fantastic season in which he piled up 2,129 all-purpose yards and had eight touchdowns in one game.

The diagnosis was dire.

“I broke my fibula and tore my ligament that holds my tibia and fibula together,” Lowe said.

Surgery immediately followed and then grueling rehabilitation.

“It was a process, no doubt,” Lowe said. “I was dying to be back out there with my teammates.”

There he was on Tuesday, wearing No. 12 in the orange uniform.

“It was great to have him back,” Hart said. “He has worked so hard rehabbing. He is a special young man. Once he sets his mind to do something, there is no stopping him.”

Lowe adds another dimension to a team that is playing as well as any squad in far Southwest Virginia at the moment.

“He is a good offensive player, but his defensive presence is crucial to what we do,” Hart said. “He also adds confidence to his teammates.”

In a neat storyline, Honaker (9-7, 3-0) plays an important game at Grundy (7-7, 2-1) tonight as the gym at the Buchanan County school is right next to Nelson Memorial Field, the place where Lowe suffered that football injury.

A Honaker win would all but assure the BDD regular-season title for the Tigers.

“Our team has really started to jel,” Hart said. “We are taking better care of the ball and rebounding better than we were. Our defense has really improved and that is what we do best when we are playing well.”

Meanwhile, Grundy has won five straight and Caleb Conaway of the Golden Wave has authored his own comeback story.

Conaway has had two major shoulder injuries over the course of his prep career and is now healthy and at the top of his game. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a win over River View of West Virginia on Monday.

“I’m so very proud of that kid as he has fought and worked so hard to get back on the court,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “Caleb started back in the rotation the third game in the season, but he has really improved the last two to three weeks and has made a huge contribution.”

Jonah Looney has recorded double-doubles in four of the last five games for Grundy and Landon Johnson scored 20 points in a 60-44 win over J.I. Burton on Wednesday. The Wave has recorded more than 15 assists as a team in each of the last five contests.

Honaker toughed out a 55-53 overtime win over the Golden Wave back on Jan. 3 as Parker Bandy connected on the game-winner and Caden Boyd scored 21 points,

“I hope we can keep this momentum and continue to get better each day,” Hart said. “This is a special group of young men who have put in a lot of work over several years. It would be nice to see them have some success. They work at it all year around and truly enjoy being around each other.”

For Lowe, he hopes to produce many more highlights the rest of the way.

“I’ve just been blessed to have a speedy recovery and come back the way I have,” he said.

There are several other notable basketball games on the docket tonight in far Southwest Virginia with district title implications.

The Mountain 7 District and Mountain Empire District both have marquee boys contests.

The Abingdon Falcons host Gate City in a rematch of a game the Blue Devils won 58-55 last month when freshman Corey Byrd hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining.

George Wythe can take command of the MED with a triumph at defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Auburn. The Maroons hold a one-game lead over the Eagles in the standing after beating them 65-60 in Wytheville last month as Treyvon Rainey’s 19 points set the pace.

On the girls side this evening, Richlands hosts Marion in a matchup between Southwest District leaders and Wise County Central entertains Ridgeview, the team that gave the Warriors their only Mountain 7 District loss.