Lowe goes high for Honaker, scores 8 TDs vs. Rebels

There weren’t words adequate enough for Todd Tiller to use when expressing his appreciation to Aidan Lowe last Friday in the immediate aftermath of the junior’s virtuoso performance, so Honaker High School’s head football coach relied on a quip.

“I just told him what a great job he did and how well he played,” Tiller said. “I also told him he had a double Al Bundy.”

Those eight touchdowns Lowe scored in a win over Patrick Henry were indeed twice as many as the four scores the fictional shoe salesman from Chicago once had for Polk High in 1966 and like the “Married… with Children” television character’s defining moment, Lowe’s showing will be talked about in Russell County for years to come.

Count ‘em.

Eight Touchdowns.

Forty-Eight Points.

“I knew I had quite a few, but no idea that I had that many,” Lowe said. “When I went over to the sideline I was talking to my teammates about it and they were like, ‘You got eight.’ ”

The Tigers needed every one of them too as they rallied from an early 21-0 deficit to post a season-saving 52-49 victory that has Honaker (5-3) on track to make the Region 1D playoffs.

Lowe rushed for 341 yards last month in a win over Chilhowie to establish a single-game school record, but that paled in comparison to what transpired last week.

Oh yeah, he also had six solo tackles on defense.

How special was the outcome?

“It ranks No. 1 for me right now,” Lowe said. “This game meant so much to all of us, because we had never beaten Patrick Henry.”

Lowe rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and reached the end zone on runs of 9, 2, 51 and 7 yards.

Lowe caught six passes for 90 yards and hauled in scoring strikes from Peyton Musick that covered 17, 11, 4 and 48 yards.

That 48-yarder with 10:36 remaining gave the Tigers a lead they never relinquished.

Which TD was the most memorable?

“The 4th-and-10 play where he leaped to catch the ball and took it to the end zone that gave us the lead for good,” Tiller said.

The eight touchdowns were one shy of tying the VHSL record of nine TDs in one game established by Chatham’s Preston Turner in 2017.

Galax’s Dougie Peoples scored eight touchdowns against Narrows in 2016.

As far as Region D territory in far Southwest Virginia, the eight trips to the end zone by Lowe put him in a class by himself.

There have been legendary running backs aplenty in these parts, but none of those guys scored eight touchdowns in one game.

A season’s worth of highlights in one night.

“I’m not sure which touchdown it was,” said Honaker lineman Steel Monk. “But there was one play where he was breaking tackles left and right and went all the way to the end zone.”

His final score put Honaker up 52-35 with 6:20 left and the Tigers held off a late rally by the Rebels.

“When we went up by 17 I knew pretty well then that we had it in hand,” Lowe said. “At the same time, it was still in the back of my mind that they might come back.”

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Lowe was a playmaker last season for the Tigers, but says he has gotten stronger and become a smarter player this season. Lowe has rushed for 1,106 yards and has accounted for 25 touchdowns – 14 rushing, eight receiving, one defensive, one kickoff return and one passing.

“Anytime or any play,” said Honaker wide receiver Parker Bandy. “He can take it all the way.”

Northwood (3-5) hosts Honaker tonight and the Panthers have the task of making sure Lowe doesn’t have an encore.

“Aidan Lowe is very elusive,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. “The kid is a true athlete. He can run the ball, he can split out and catch the ball. To score eight touchdowns is pretty impressive and we will have to know where he is at all times.”

One place he won’t be is reading his newspaper clippings or watching his highlights on a loop.

Lowe is low-key.

“I’m so proud of my team,” he said. “I couldn’t have made it in the end zone eight times without my line, quarterback and other backs. Hats off to all my teammates.”

Everybody else who was there last Friday were tipping their hats to the guy wearing No. 12.

“Aidan is the face of Honaker, but he doesn’t let that make him cocky or self-centered,” Monk said. “He is all for the team and recognizes his teammates like myself for helping him get to where he is. Aidan deserves every bit of recognition he gets.”