ABINGDON, Va. – Wade Lopez has earned national praise for his work as a financial planner.

The former Abingdon High School football standout has also charted a successful course in another high-pressure field.

Over the past three years, Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports has emerged as a force in short track racing. Lopez is the team founder.

In addition to fielding cars for several NASCAR stars, the Highlands operation won the 2022 CARS Tour Pro Late Model championship with Wisconsin teen Luke Fenhaus and is currently battling for another title with second-generation racer Caden Kvapil.

“Caden has exceptional talent. He’s going to be as good as his older brother, it not better,” Lopez said.

That older brother is Carson Kvapil, a teen prodigy who won the CARS Tour Late Model championship in 2022 while driving for the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

After several strong runs earlier this season, Caden earned his first win for Lopez and 30-year-old team co-owner Josh Reeves last Wednesday at Caraway Speedway.

“Things went smooth from a mechanical side last season, as we really never had any failures,” Lopez said. “We’ve had a few freak issues this year that kind of put us behind the eight-ball, but our driver has done everything he can.”

Caden led 97 of the 100 laps en route to his breakthrough triumph at Caraway.

“That was a very satisfying night, especially considering all the work our crew guys did getting the car ready after the last practice session,” Lopez said. “That win really showed the importance of having a good team.”

Reeves, a former short-track racer from Bassett, Virginia, and Roanoke native Sal Accardo are the two key cogs at Highlands. Both men graduated from the Motorsports Technology program at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.

Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil was in Abingdon Monday to help his son prepare for Wednesday’s test and Saturday’s race in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Travis brings a wealth of knowledge,” Lopez said. “We love having him around the shop.”

In the debut season for the Abingdon-based operation three years ago, Reeves and Lopez fielded short track cars for Zane Smith, Josh Berry and Grant Enfinger for one race each.

Smith is the defending NASCAR Truck series champion, Berry was recently named as the replacement for the retiring Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup series, and Enfinger is one of the most experienced drivers in the Truck series.

“Our association with those talented guys and the feedback they gave us helped to propel us to the level we’re at now,” Reeves said.

What’s the goal for 2023?

“We want another championship,” Reeves said. “The competition has improved tremendously this season with so many good cars and teams that could win on any short track in the country. We had to step up our game, and that’s what we’ve done”

The list of heavy hitters among car owners in the CARS Tour includes familiar names such as Donnie Wilson, Anthony Campi and Willie Allen from Centerville, Tennessee.

According to Reeves, the potential for 16-year-old Caden Kvapil is limitless.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Caden probably more than any driver I’ve worked with in the past,” Reeves said. “What Caden is able to do behind the wheel is pretty remarkable and we’re thankful to have the opportunity to be able to work with him and his family.”

Reeves pointed to a common thread between Caden, Carson and Travis Kvapil.

“They are all racers, and that’s what I love about them,” Reeves said. “There are so many people involved in racing for different reasons, but Caden and his family are here to win.”

Reeves and Lopez plan to keep growing Southwest Virginia’s short track team. The Abingdon race shop includes a new Super Late Model ride that is almost race-ready for a driver such as Enfinger.

“Hopefully, we can get a Super Late Model deal going later this month or a short time after,” Reeves said. “We just have to see what races are available and where we can go.

“We want to do as much as we can with our team here, whether that means the NASCAR Truck or even the Xfinity Series at some point. It’s just a matter of making sure we can win at each level.”

The next stop on the Highlands train comes Saturday at Wake County Speedway.

“We really havent’ had any down time,” Reeves said. “The series officials took our motor for technical inspection after last week’s race and we just got it back on Friday. Hopefully, our car will be as good Saturday as it was last week.”

Lopez is upbeat about the remainder of the season and the chances to overtake third-generation racer Katie Hettinger for the CARS Pro Late Model title.

“We could easily have five or six wins this year and be in control of the standings,” Lopez said. “Katie drove for us last season. She’s consistent and drives for a good team, but we’re going after that championship hard.”

