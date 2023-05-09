BRISTOL, Va. – There was the obligatory ceremony that takes place prior to final regular-season home contests at every high school across the country, but the ritual at John Battle on Tuesday was uniquely expeditious.

“That was a quick Senior Night,” designated hitter Ryan Mix said with a smile.

The only 12th-grader on John Battle’s roster, Mix marked the occasion by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Trojans took a 10-2 Mountain 7 District baseball win over the Wise County Central Warriors.

Battle (15-6, 10-2) had already locked up the district’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament and remained unbeaten against VHSL Class 2 opponents this spring.

Back in November during his final football game for the Trojans, Mix moved from his spot at center to the backfield and rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 52-14 loss to the Union Bears.

He experienced another Senior Night highlight on Battle Hill Tuesday. This time it came in a winning cause as he ensured the Trojans entered the postseason with some much-needed momentum.

“I just wanted to contribute to the team and do what I could to get us some runs and get the W,” Mix said. “Last year, we lost on Senior Night and I didn’t want that feeling.”

How does it feel to be in a category of one on a youthful squad?

“It’s cool being the only guy,” Mix said. “I just try leading these guys any way I can.”

He also holds the distinction of being the clean-up hitter in Battle’s strong lineup.

Mix connected for a RBI single in the first inning and added another RBI single in the second on Tuesday. He walked during Battle’s five-run fifth inning and came around to score on Landon Odum’s two-run double.

Mix had two RBIs in Monday’s 5-3 loss at Christiansburg as well.

“We’ve liked his swing since he was a freshman,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “He has matured so much in the batter’s box. He was a singles hitter his first year or two and now his power numbers are up. He understands situations, when to put the ball in the air, when to settle. … In my opinion, he’s an all-region DH if it all works out. He’s been a staple of who we are.”

Serving as a DH is a bit tougher than it looks and Mix has his own routine when it comes to staying sharp between plate appearances.

“I’m always ready to hit,” Mix said. “I stay loose in the dugout and have to stay locked in to what the pitcher’s doing. I can’t have any lull moments in my mind and have to stay strong mentally.”

Evan Hankins added two hits and three RBIs for Battle, while he struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings on the mound. Porter Gobble supplied a two-run triple for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Central (11-6, 7-5) finished third in the Mountain 7 District standings and will be the league’s second seed for the Region 2D tourney. The Warriors received a fourth-inning RBI ground-rule double from Dane Elkins and a seventh-inning RBI single from Robbie Wilson on Tuesday.

Elkins finished with two hits.

“We lost seven seniors to graduation last year and have six seniors this year,” said first-year Central coach Kelly Foster. “These guys have worked extremely hard to get to the point we’re at now. There’s still a lot of baseball ahead of us and we’re looking forward to that. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’re learning how to win and learning how to compete, I just wish we would have done a better job of that tonight.”

Central actually held a 7-6 edge in hits, but the Warriors issued 10 walks, plunked a batter and committed two errors.

“Our approach at the plate was good,” Foster said. “But you can’t walk 10 people. They are the defending [Class 2] state runner-up and you have to throw strikes.”

Battle has a lengthy respite before the Mountain 7 District tournament begins.

“We’re going to have to change some things because of the time off,” Jimmy Gobble said. “All in all, we’ll just have to keep it as simple as we can. We have to get their minds in a better place, because we like our talent. We have to not compound mistakes. That’s a big one for us because we have a tendency to do that because of our age.”

Mix hopes to help the Trojans be in the mix for the ultimate prize next month.

“I think we’ve got to communicate better as a team and everybody needs to understand their role and what they need to do to help this team go the distance,” Mix said.