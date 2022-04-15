Logano starting from scratch with the Next Gen

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Joey Logano was praised for his versatility and racecraft after recording a surprise victory in the inaugural Food City Dirt Race last season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to Logano, there was no secret for the success of his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

“We had some smart decisions from our setup perspective and in the way I drove the car,” said Logano, in a recent Zoom conference. “But I don’t think that matters now. With the Next Gen car, we’re starting from scratch again.”

Through eight races this season, Logano has been deciphering the basics of the highly-hyped new ride with the help of veteran crew chief Paul Wolfe.

“It’s going well,” Logano said. “The cars are very durable and evenly matched, as you would expect when everything is pretty much the same.

“You saw that last week in qualifying. We missed the second round by three spots, and it was three thousandths of a second. That’s how close the field is now. Details are everything, and it’s how you’ve got to win.”

No matter the track or the town, there are always variables in the dirt racing game.

BMS officials have altered the track configuration for this weekend, but the big question involves the performance of the Next Gen car.

“The bodies are a little bit tougher, so you might get away with a little more contact,” Logano said. “But I think we’re still going to have the same challenges as we did last year.

“What is comes down to is getting the car to handle.”

Has Logano thrown away his notes from last year’s Bristol dirt excursion?

“You never throw away what you learned, and there’s plenty of things we learned about the racetrack itself,” Logano said. “Even though the track is supposed to be a little bit different this year, there are still going to be some similarities.”

In preparation for last year’s Food City Dirt Race, Logano entered the Modified portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals. After posting some fast laps in his heat race, Logano’s plans were doomed by a blown engine.

“I ran a couple dirt races to just understand what the dirt does and what I needed to do as a driver,” Logano said. “I feel far more prepared for this year.

“Well, I still don’t feel totally prepared but I feel better than I did at this time last year.”

Along with fellow Cup regulars Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Harrison Burton, Logano will get a primer on the Bristol clay in Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

In his first Truck start since 2015 at Martinsville Speedway, Logano will drive the No. 54 Ford for the David Gilliland Racing team.

“That will be a fun ride,” Logano said.

Logano said his only other practice for this weekend has come on four-wheelers and side-by-side off-road vehicles.

“I love Bristol, whether it’s dirt or concrete. I don’t care. It’s a badass facility and I’m so excited about trying to get another dirt win,” Logano said.

