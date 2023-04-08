BRISTOL, Tenn. – Earlier this week, Joey Logano compared the sensation of racing a NASCAR Cup car on the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway to running a street Mustang on dirt.

For the second time, Logano made the adjustment in style.

The defending Cup Series champion led 138 of the 150 laps en route to winning the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt late Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“My fun meter was pegged,” Logano said. “This dirt is a lot of fun as a driver. We moved around the track and I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at BMS in 2021 after leading 61 laps. On Saturday, he simply dominated after qualifying fourth.

“My guys gave me an amazing truck,” Logano said. “We qualified well in our heat race and we were able to drive to the front pretty early. We pretty much controlled things after that.”

It was the second career win for Logano in the Truck series.

Ty Majeski, Cup regular William Byron, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five finishers.

“Joey is good. He’s a two-time Cup champion for a reason,” Majeski said. “I thought we might have been able to at least make him nervous at times, but he was just better than us.”

Three of the drivers in the top five, including Logano and Majeski, drove trucks prepared by Ohio-based ThorSport Racing.

“This was kind of a last-minute thing,” Logano said. “We called up ThorSport and they had an extra truck with some extra people, and they put it together.”

With textbook laps on the lower groove and rapid-fire restarts, Logano led 78 of the first 90 laps en route to claiming the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup series regular Chase Briscoe is not surprised by Logano’s versatilty.

“I remember saying before we went to Bristol for the first time on dirt that Joey was the guy I think that could go win just because I think his car control is unbelievable,” Briscoe said. “He’s so good at what he does despite having zero dirt experience.

“Even last year when it was more of a typical dirt track style, Joey did a really nice job. I think he was running third or fourth there at the end. I’ve always been amazed by his talent and ability.”

Can Logano execute another win in today’s Food City Dirt Race? He qualified in the No. 12 spot.

“I’m not sure if I learned anything for Sunday because I really didn’t get to race a whole bunch, but it was fun,” Logano said. “The trucks and cars drive so different. It’s like apples and oranges.”

Fellow Cup series regular Ryan Blaney served as the spotter for Logano.

“He kept entertaining me,” Logano said.

Pole-sitter Zane Smith finished 21st.

A small crowd attended the race, which began with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Parker Kligerman started from the No. 21 position in the Food Country USA Chevrolet based in nearby Abingdon, Virginia. He was forced into the pits for an unscheduled pit stop on lap 87 for what appeared to a broken rotor on his truck.

Kligerman, who finished fourth in last’s race, came home in the No. 31 spot Saturday.

As usual at BMS, drivers searched high and low on the track for a comfort zone. Series veteran Stewart Friesen delighted fans by nearly smacking his truck against the wall lap after lap. The raced was slowed by 11 cautions.

The first caution came on lap nine when a spin by Mason Massey created a five-truck incident, which ended the night for Taylor Gray.

“That’s the problem you get when you take a perfectly good concrete track and put dirt on it,” Gray said.

Another five-truck incident followed on lap 27.

There were a total of five cautions over the first 62 laps.

Late Model race ace Jonathan “Superman” Davenport, who earned the No. 25 spit via the heat races, finished 14th.

Tyler Carpenter, a dirt racer from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was 29th in his Niece Motorsports entry after his truck suffered heavy damage in a crash with 27 laps remaining.

The list of drivers failing to qualify included Lawless Alan, Josh Reaume, Jessica Friesen, Jerry Bohlman and Andrew Gordon.