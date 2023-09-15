Joey Logano is the resident scientist of NASCAR.

While other driver fuss and fight, Logano searches for speed and consistency,

That big-picture approach has resulted in 32 wins and the 2022 Cup championship. Look for the same method in tonight’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Due to the chance of rain, the start time as moved to 6:30 p.m.

“A secret is understanding the racetrack, and know Bristol goes through more of a swing as far as how the race goes,” he said.

“We have the traction compound straight on the bottom as that comes in and gets really fast and it gets rubbered up, then you move up and that’s really fast. So you got to keep moving around the racetrack.”

Logano enters tonight on a 23-race winless skid and ranked No. 11in the Playoffs, but he likes his chances.

“That’s why I love the playoffs so much. You’re in such a tough spot,” Logano said. “A lot of times, your back is up against the wall and it’s do or die.

“In those moments, you learn the most about yourself and become better. It’s hard to grow when you’re in your comfort zone. The playoffs definitely get you out of it.”

Logano is a two-time winner of the Bristol and he has three Bristol wins overall.

What’s the secret for the professor?

“It’s trying to stay up on where the track is going and having your car be adjustable enough and versatile to do all that,” Logano said. “That’s what the modern-day Bristol is all about. I don’t know if it was quite like that years ago when Darrell Waltrip was winning all those races, because the track was different. It was a one-lane track. But now the track’s so wide, and the traction compound changes a lot.”

“We’ve seen Bristol go a lot of different ways,” he said. “We’ve seen long green-flag runs and we’ve also seen Bristol be wreck after wreck after wreck. It’s really hard to say how it’s going to play out. Last year, there were a lot of tire issues and we fell victim to one of those. Goodyear is bringing a new tire that’s should be a little more durable. That could change the race quite a bit.”

Logano has a bottom line goal for tonight

“It’s just something special about winning at Bristol,” he said. “The fans make it special because you have that stadium environment.”