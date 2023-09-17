One year ago, Joey Logano was on a high after earning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

On Saturday night, Logano had a different emotion after failing to advance past the first round of the Playoffs in Saturday’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s still the same team that won the championship last year. We’re a little lost at the moment, but we’ll keep fighting and try to figure some things out,” Logano said.

Logano’s night took a wrong turn midway through the race when he was caught up in a six-car incident that began when Corey LaJoie (48 laps led) spun on the backstretch.

“It’s a little uncharacteristic for us right now and we just have to go to work and keep our heads down and stay faithful in each other, keep trusting each other that we can figure it out,” Logano said.

Logan, who started the day 12 points above the cutline for elimination, was forced to settle for a 34th place finish.

It was a big night for regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace, who entered the race seven and 19 points behind the playoff cutline, respectively.

The Round of 12 Playoffs begins next weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.