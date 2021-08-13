LOCALS IN THE PROS: Will Craig's Korean Baseball adventure has begun

After being removed from Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster and realizing he wasn’t figured in the club’s future plans, the 26-year-old signed with the Korean club in July. Media reports estimated Craig would make between $371,000 and $425,000 in two months with the Heroes.

Craig’s only extended trip overseas prior to this was the honeymoon he and his wife, Morgan, took to the Caribbean.

“ My agent and I talked about it over the offseason and after the second time getting taken off [Pittsburgh’s] roster, it started to become an actual thing and around late-June I heard interest from the team and was able to get it done relatively quick,” Craig said.

The KBO earned notoriety during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year as games were televised by ESPN.

“ I watched a bit of it,” Craig said. “There were a couple of guys I knew over there. … The atmosphere and environment is great.”

Each KBO team is allowed three foreign players and Craig will play alongside former Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Brigham and ex-Chicago Cubs hurler Eric Jokisch with Kiwoom.