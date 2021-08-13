LOCALS IN THE PROS: Will Craig's Korean Baseball adventure has begun

Will Craig’s Korean baseball adventure is off to an auspicious start.
Wearing No. 24 for the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes, the former Science Hill High School slugger connected for a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning against Kim Myeong-sin of the Doosan Bears on Friday in what was Craig’s first plate appearance in the Korea Baseball Organization.
A season that has included stops with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates will conclude for Craig nearly 7,000 miles away from Northeast Tennessee on the Korean peninsula in East Asia.
“The Heroes haven’t had a consistent middle of the order type of bat for nearly two seasons,” said Daniel Kim, the authoritative expert on all things KBO. “Kiwoom would love to see him drive in runs and provide much-needed power.”
Craig certainly put on power displays at Science Hill and Wake Forest University – where he was the 2015 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year – and was a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.
He made his MLB debut in 2020 and got another look with the big-league club this season, hitting .217 with a home run and three RBIs in 18 games. A fielding blunder Craig committed in a game against the Chicago Cubs gained national attention and led the first baseman to tell reporters “I guess I’m going to be on the blooper reels for the rest of my life.”
After being removed from Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster and realizing he wasn’t figured in the club’s future plans, the 26-year-old signed with the Korean club in July. Media reports estimated Craig would make between $371,000 and $425,000 in two months with the Heroes.
Craig’s only extended trip overseas prior to this was the honeymoon he and his wife, Morgan, took to the Caribbean.
“ My agent and I talked about it over the offseason and after the second time getting taken off [Pittsburgh’s] roster, it started to become an actual thing and around late-June I heard interest from the team and was able to get it done relatively quick,” Craig said.
The KBO earned notoriety during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year as games were televised by ESPN.
“ I watched a bit of it,” Craig said. “There were a couple of guys I knew over there. … The atmosphere and environment is great.”
Each KBO team is allowed three foreign players and Craig will play alongside former Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Brigham and ex-Chicago Cubs hurler Eric Jokisch with Kiwoom.
“ Cultural adjustments are always difficult and hard to predict,” Kim said. “Playing in Asia is not for everyone. Some thrive in the KBO and make it back to MLB, while some just get lost while in Korea. I gave up predicting how a player responds to cultural shock a long time ago. As for baseball, he will not see many fastballs. He will see a ton of breaking and offspeed pitches. He needs to make adjustments with KBO pitching style.”
Craig got to Korea on July 29 and had to quarantine for two weeks. He was able to lift some weights, played the FIFA Soccer video game constantly and read “The Wheel of Time” series of books by Robert Jordan.
So far, so good for Craig on the local cuisine.
“ It’s not bad,” Craig said. “It’s a little different than back home. Not as much salt and more spice, for sure, and they have a couple of different meats I enjoy.”
Friday’s pinch-hit performance was his first appearance in a game since July 10 for Indianapolis. He’ll be in the starting lineup on Saturday, manning first base at a place known as the Gocheok Sky Dome.
“ Kiwoom should make the postseason,” Kim said. “The season is up for grabs as there is no clear-cut favorite to win the whole thing right now. If Craig gets hot, he can be a game-changer.”
What is Craig hoping to gain from his KBO tenure?
“ I think the thing I’m looking forward to the most is the new experience and the ability to have a fresh start with something completely new and exciting,” Craig said. “I just want to enjoy playing the game and be excited to show up every day and be ready to play is all.”