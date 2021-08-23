LOCALS IN THE PROS: Will Carter hitting his stride with the Charlotte Knights

Will Carter was the winning pitcher for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Sunday, spinning 1 2/3 scoreless innings, ringing up two strikeouts and showing why the organization that employs him holds the right-handed reliever in such high regard.
“Will’s pure stuff is some of the best we have in our organization,” said Everett Teaford, the minor league pitching coordinator for the Chicago White Sox and a former MLB hurler. “He’s been up to 99 [miles-per-hour] this year, has plus sink and two breaking balls. He has all the weapons you would look for in a major league pitcher.
“The biggest thing for Will is not trying to do too much. When he trusts his stuff in the strike zone and doesn’t feel like he has to make things nastier, he dominates.”
The 28-year-old Carter spent five seasons in the New York Yankees farm system, but the White Sox snatched up the former Science Hill High School star in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.
Carter pitched in five Cactus League outings with the big-league club during spring training this year as White Sox manager Tony La Russa and the rest of the big-name brass got a good look at him.
“Spring training for Will really opened a lot of eyes,” Teaford said. “Most of his outings there were really solid outside of one, maybe.”
Carter’s ERA stood at 23.14 after some early-season struggles with Charlotte, but he has hit his stride. During one stretch this summer, Carter logged nine straight appearances without being charged with an earned run.
“I think his outing in Nashville at the end of June [in which he tossed two scoreless innings] really got him going,” Teaford said. “He trusted his stuff and saw how it played.”
Carter is 3-2 with a 4.62 ERA in 27 outings for the Knights as he thrives while on the doorstep of the majors.
“Will’s desire to get better is one thing that stands out for me,” Teaford said. “He is always looking for ways to improve himself.”
Francisco fares well
Thomas Francisco’s year-long hitting spree most recently took him to Daytona Beach where he did some more damage.
The former Abingdon High School slugger went 7-for-16 with a home run, three doubles, six runs, four walks and five RBIs over the course of five games for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals in their series against the Daytona Tortugas at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Francisco also recorded the first stolen base of his professional career on Saturday, swiping home on a double steal in the eighth inning. His father, Mark, was in attendance for a couple of games during the series.
Francisco is hitting .372 with two homers and eight RBIs through his first 13 games of pro ball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Knack leaves early
Right-handed pitcher Landon Knack (Science Hill) of the Double-A Tulsa Drillers left his start on Sunday after 17 pitches due to leg cramps, but it didn’t appear to be anything serious.
Knack missed some time earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.
“He was in a little bit of pain and we don’t want him to miss the rest of the season,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey told Barry Lewis of the Tulsa World. “It was a precautionary thing to take him out.”
Knack is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA this season between Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes as he is one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers system.
Cunningham cruises
Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) turned in another sterling performance on Sunday for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
In a win over Schaumburg, the right-hander struck out seven and allowed two runs over six innings.
Cunningham is 5-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 13 starts this season for a squad that is making a playoff push. The 28-year-old Cunningham was the 2019 Frontier League pitcher of the year and is in his fifth season in the league.
“His expectation is to deal every night,” Southern Illinois pitching coach Eric Minshall recently told Bucky Dent of the Southern Illinoisan. “The team believes in Chase Cunningham and the league knows who he is. He has an aura about him and that puts a lot of pressure on the other team.
“This guy throws heat, he has great secondary pitches and he puts pressure on the other team. And he gives our team confidence.”
Minshall was the pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2019.
Good Grimm
Justin Grimm has been outstanding in August.
Entering Monday, the Virginia High graduate had pitched seven times this month for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and had allowed just one run over 6 1/3 innings, while striking out 11 and not issuing a walk.
For the season, he is 2-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA in 34 outings for the top farm team of the Seattle Mariners. He has struck out 58 batters and issued 19 walks in 37 1/3 innings.
Wurtz wins title
It was a superb summer for Gabe Wurtz.
The former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise helped the Tucson Saguaros win the Pecos League championship and he was among the top sluggers in the independent league.
The first-year pro hit .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in the regular season, while he followed that up by batting .435 with a homer and five RBIs in six postseason games.
Cabbage collects six RBIs
In what has been the best season of his professional career, Trey Cabbage (Grainger) came up with another big-time performance on Sunday.
He went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge in their 11-7 win over the Springfield Cardinals.
Cabbage is hitting .260 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs this summer between Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids. The 24-year-old is in his seventh season as a Minnesota Twins farmhand.
Will Craig in Korea
Will Craig (Science Hill) is hitting .300 with three RBIs through his first seven games with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.
Update on ex-ETSU ace
Ex-East Tennessee State University ace pitcher Micah Kaczor is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts for the Arizona Complex League Rockies, Colorado’s rookie-level squad.
Hayes has good outing
Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes (Science Hill) tossed a perfect inning with two strikeouts for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association on Sunday.
He has an 18.00 ERA in three appearances, having hooked on with the club earlier this month after being released by the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Freeman’s finest
Former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University standout Clinton Freeman is still putting in work as a two-way player for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
He is hitting .264 with two home runs and eight RBIs, while he’s 0-2 with a 5.97 ERA on the mound.
Norris notches outs
Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has put together two straight scoreless outings for the Milwaukee Brewers and crafted two impressive innings on Aug. 20 against the Washington Nationals. He is 1-3 with one save and a 6.15 ERA in 46 games between Milwaukee and Detroit.
Bowman passes away
Former Science Hill High School and University of Tennessee star Billy Joe Bowman died on Saturday at the age of 90.
He pitched six seasons in the minor leagues, compiling a 56-36 record and reaching Triple-A.
Bowman also spent time as a coach with the Houston Astros.
His younger brother, Ernie Ferrell Bowman, played three seasons in the major leagues as an infielder with the San Francisco Giants. Ernie passed away in 2019.
