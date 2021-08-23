LOCALS IN THE PROS: Will Carter hitting his stride with the Charlotte Knights

Will Carter was the winning pitcher for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Sunday, spinning 1 2/3 scoreless innings, ringing up two strikeouts and showing why the organization that employs him holds the right-handed reliever in such high regard.

“Will’s pure stuff is some of the best we have in our organization,” said Everett Teaford, the minor league pitching coordinator for the Chicago White Sox and a former MLB hurler. “He’s been up to 99 [miles-per-hour] this year, has plus sink and two breaking balls. He has all the weapons you would look for in a major league pitcher.

“The biggest thing for Will is not trying to do too much. When he trusts his stuff in the strike zone and doesn’t feel like he has to make things nastier, he dominates.”

The 28-year-old Carter spent five seasons in the New York Yankees farm system, but the White Sox snatched up the former Science Hill High School star in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.

Carter pitched in five Cactus League outings with the big-league club during spring training this year as White Sox manager Tony La Russa and the rest of the big-name brass got a good look at him.

“Spring training for Will really opened a lot of eyes,” Teaford said. “Most of his outings there were really solid outside of one, maybe.”