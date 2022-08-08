LOCALS IN THE PROS: Tyler Blaum gets first bomb

Tyler Blaum’s first bomb as a pro occurred on Sunday.

The catcher who once starred at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise connected for professional home run No. 1 while swinging the bat for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

“I couldn’t be more relieved rounding the bases,” Blaum said. “I had a big smile and was just worried about making sure I touched all the bags.”

The blast came in the top of the fourth inning of Charleston’s 5-4 win over the York Revolution in the second game of a doubleheader.

It was a 1-0 pitch from York’s Courtney Mack, who had been released by Charleston just three days earlier.

“The guy I hit the home run off of was actually one of my roommates in Charleston and not only that, I had caught him in games and worked with him in the bullpen, so I knew what all of his stuff did and knew how he liked to pitch,” Blaum said. “I remember when he got traded, him and I actually rode to York together in his car and I told him on the way there, ‘If I face you, do not throw me a fastball, because I’m going to take you deep’ and when I was crossing home he gave me the head nod and a smile and that was that.”

It was Blaum’s first homer since March 13, 2021, when he was playing at UVa-Wise and went yard against South Atlantic Conference rival Lenoir-Rhyne.

“When I hit it, I had a really good feeling it was gone, but I haven’t hit enough home runs to know for certain on that feel yet,” Blaum said. “I was the last one on my team to hit a home run, so it felt good to finally join the club with everyone else. I’ve found myself hitting a handful of foul balls that would have been home runs and a few ground-rule doubles, but wasn’t able to get one out until [Sunday].”

Blaum has a .284 batting average and .386 on-base percentage with 16 RBIs in 52 games. He’s in his second year playing pro ball on the indy league scene.

“This season has been a great learning experience,” Blaum said. “I’ve gotten to learn from two veteran catchers [Alfredo Gonzalez and Yovan Gonzalez] who have MLB and Triple-A time and have taken me under their wing and have taught me the ropes of being a catcher and how to run the game here in this league.

“With having both of them here, it allowed me to play a lot of first base when our starting first baseman had health issues early in the season and let me get a lot of good reps and keep getting at-bats under my belt that way. The team in general is a super experienced team and they all have been great to me and made me feel welcomed here right away. I couldn’t be more grateful for the guys who have been here all year with me.”

A native of Mechanicsville, Virginia, who attended Atlee High School, the 24-year-old Blaum salvaged a major memento from his milestone moment.

“One of our pitchers actually was able to retrieve the ball pretty quickly after it was hit,” Blaum said. “Which I was thankful for.”

Thomas time

Thomas Francisco went 3-for-5 and drove in a run on Friday for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals in their Florida State League loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Abingdon High School graduate is hitting .236 with three home runs and 48 RBIs this season between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

Scoreless Stratton

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians pitched two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts on Aug. 4 against Louisville.

The right-hander is 2-5 with one save and a 5.68 ERA in 32 appearances this summer for the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Scott makes pro debut

Former King University standout Robbie Scott made his professional debut on July 26 for the Glacier Range Riders of the independent Pioneer League.

The Florida native went 1-for-3 in that first game and is hitting .200 with a home run and two RBIs through five games.

Carter still crushing

Nineteen-year-old outfielder Evan Carter (Elizabethton) is not only one of the youngest players in the South Atlantic League, but he also happens be one of the best.

Playing for the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, Carter ranks first in the league in triples (10), second in runs (65), eighth in OPS (.840) and is tied for seventh with 56 RBIs.

Those stats go along with a .276 batting average and nine home runs.

He went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs on Friday against Asheville and is ranked the 43rd-best prospect in the minor leagues by Baseball America.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) needed just 44 pitches to spin four scoreless innings on Sunday for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

Norris allowed one hit and notched three strikeouts in the outing against the Iowa Cubs.

Norris has a 2.08 ERA in three starts for Toledo, the top farm team of the Detroit Tigers. The veteran left-handed pitcher began the season with the Chicago Cubs before being released.

Today in History

Former John Battle High School ace pitcher Jimmy Gobble of the Kansas City Royals allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings in the second start of his MLB career, a 6-2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on Aug. 9, 2003.