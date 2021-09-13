LOCALS IN THE PROS: Thomas Francisco still hitting the books and baseballs

Thomas Francisco’s first season as a minor league baseball player in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has been a hit and the former Abingdon High School and East Carolina University slugger spends his off days and free time hitting the books.

Francisco is currently enrolled in 17 hours of classes as he completes his business management degree at ECU. He’s also getting a baseball education and what is the biggest lesson he’s learned in his first couple of months as a pro?

“You have to have a short memory,” Francisco said. “We are playing every day, so you really have to treat every game like opening day. It’s been a great two months so far and I’m trying to soak in as much information as possible.”

Selected in the 19th round of July’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Francisco began the season with the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals before being promoted to the High-A Peoria Chiefs on Sept. 6.

Proving he’s a quick study, Francisco was the first player drafted by St. Louis in 2021 to reach the High-A level.

“It was a great surprise,” Francisco said. “My manager from Palm Beach [Jose Leon] had a meeting with me after our series in Dunedin to let me know.”