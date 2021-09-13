LOCALS IN THE PROS: Thomas Francisco back to hitting the books, not baseballs

Thomas Francisco’s first season as a minor league baseball player in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has been a hit and the former Abingdon High School and East Carolina University slugger spends his off days and free time hitting the books.
Francisco is currently enrolled in 17 hours of classes as he completes his business management degree at ECU. He’s also getting a baseball education and what is the biggest lesson he’s learned in his first couple of months as a pro?
“You have to have a short memory,” Francisco said. “We are playing every day, so you really have to treat every game like opening day. It’s been a great two months so far and I’m trying to soak in as much information as possible.”
Selected in the 19th round of July’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Francisco began the season with the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals before being promoted to the High-A Peoria Chiefs on Sept. 6.
Proving he’s a quick study, Francisco was the first player drafted by St. Louis in 2021 to reach the High-A level.
“It was a great surprise,” Francisco said. “My manager from Palm Beach [Jose Leon] had a meeting with me after our series in Dunedin to let me know.”
Francisco is batting .317 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games between Palm Beach and Peoria. He hit his first home run for Peoria on Sept. 9 in a contest against the Quad Cities River Bandits and it was a two-run blast off Kansas City Royals prospect Ruben Ramirez.
“I was in a 1-2 count and the pitcher hung a change-up and I was able to put a good barrel on the ball and it went over the wall,” Francisco said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The 22-year-old Francisco has played 89 games this season between ECU, Palm Beach and Peoria. He embraces the grind.
“I’m enjoying every second of it,” Francisco said. “I am so grateful I get to play the game I love every day.”
Illig update
Chase Illig (Tazewell) singled in his first Triple-A at-bat on Sunday as the catcher for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders collected a two-out, ninth-inning hit off Rochester reliever Bryan Bonnell.
Illig is 3-for-31 with three RBIs at the plate this summer and has spent time with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre in the New York Yankees’ farm system.
Chase calls it a career
Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) threw the final pitch of his professional career on Sunday for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
The right-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, but had to exit his final start early after getting hit in the leg by a line drive from Jack Harris of the Gateway Grizzlies.
“Very sad,” Cunningham told Bucky Dent of the Southern Illinoisan. “Very unexpected. I don’t have the right words for it.”
Cunningham went 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 17 starts this summer and spent seven seasons in the pro ranks. He also had stints with the Lincoln Saltdogs, Washington Wild Things and with a club in Australia.
“I’ve really enjoyed my career,” Cunningham told the Southern Illinoisan. “No regrets.”
Good Grimm
Justin Grimm worked a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts on Saturday night for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to notch his fifth save.
The Virginia High graduate entered Monday with a 3-1 record, 4.15 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings for the top affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Craig in Korea
Will Craig was 3-for-5 with a run scored and RBI on Sunday for the Korean Baseball Organization’s Kiwoom Heroes in their 8-3 victory over the Lotte Giants.
The ex-Science Hill High School star is hitting .284 with one home run and 10 RBIs.
Knack returns
Landon Knack made his return from the disabled list on Sunday for the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher is 7-1 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 games (10 starts) this season between Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes.
More on Martin
Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) has been the workhorse for the Texas Rangers.
He entered Monday leading the team in appearances with 59 to go along with a 4-4 record and 3.38 ERA. Martin was the winning pitcher on Saturday against Oakland.
News on Norris
Daniel Norris (Science Hill) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 6 for the Milwaukee Brewers and his potential spot on the club’s postseason roster is perilous.
The left-hander has a 6.91 ERA in 13 outings for the National League Central Division leaders since being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in July.
Today in History
>Tracy Stallard (Coeburn) made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 14, 1960, pitching a scoreless inning of relief in his team’s 11-7 loss to the homestanding Cleveland Indians.
His first strikeout victim was Woodie Held.
> Kansas City’s Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) yielded two runs and struck out seven over seven strong innings in notching the win as the Royals recorded a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Sept. 14, 2003.
