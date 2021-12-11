LOCALS IN THE PROS: Strong second-half performance by Mac McClung (Gate City) helps South Bay Lakers win

Mac McClung got going in the second half and propelled the South Bay Lakers to another victory.
The former Gate City High School star scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half in South Bay’s 112-102 G League road win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night.
McClung hit all five of his shots from the field in scoring 15 points in the third quarter as South Bay rallied for a victory that improved its record to 8-1.
The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had six assists, three rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers.
McClung is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
He has scored in double digits in all nine of the Lakers’ games and entered the night tied for 19th among all G League players in scoring average.
Paris Bass (Detroit Mercy) had 23 points and 12 rebounds for South Bay.
Emmanuel Terry had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Stockton, while former Oak Hill Academy standout Matt Coleman III dished out five assists. Terry played at NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.