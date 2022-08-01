LOCALS IN THE PROS: Stratton, Francisco have a good day Sunday

The 2022 season hasn’t transpired quite like Hunter Stratton and Thomas Francisco envisioned, but everything went as smooth as could be on Sunday for the duo.

Stratton was the winning pitcher for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, while Francisco homered for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals.

A Sullivan East High School graduate, Stratton needed just 16 pitches to get Toledo’s Kerry Carpenter on a flyball, register a strikeout of Brendon Davis and retire Jamie Westbrook on a groundout in the fourth inning.

He got the W in Indy’s 4-1 triumph over the Mud Hens, his first victory since April 7.

“The key to Sunday’s outing was being quicker, staying on the attack and letting my fastball play,” Stratton said. “The last few weeks, I’ve been moving slower, so me and the pitching coach [Dan Meyer] agreed I’d go out and try to be quicker.”

The right-hander is 2-5 with one save and a 5.95 ERA in 31 appearances for the top minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“The last few months have been toughest because of getting the yips and not being able to get ahead of batters,” Stratton said. “Not knowing where your ball is going can ruin an outing. … Just listening to my pitching coach and taking his advice has got me back on track. Doing this is going to be key to finishing strong and ending the year on a good note.”

Francisco, a former Abingdon High School star, connected for a tiebreaking solo blast off Michael Krauza to cap a five-run ninth inning as Palm Beach posted a 9-8 win over the homestanding St. Lucie Mets.

“We had just tied up the game on a couple of home runs,” Francisco said. “I went up to the plate sitting on a first-pitch fastball and got it.”

The first baseman began his second season in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system with the High-A Peoria Chiefs, but hit just .197 in 45 games.

He was demoted to the Low-A level and since joining Palm Beach on July 7 is hitting .302 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

“This season has had its ups and downs for me, but being able to experience failure and play through that has made me a better player,” Francisco said. “There is something to be learned from every situation. … We are down to the final stretch. I’m looking to build off a strong July, keep treating every game like opening day and carry the momentum into the offseason.”

Carter, Cross among Top 100

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his top 100 Major League Baseball prospect rankings last week and two outfielders from Northeast Tennessee made the list.

Texas Rangers prospect Evan Carter (Elizabethton) came in at No. 43 and he’s hitting .270 with 50 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 14 doubles, nine home runs and nine triples for the High-A Hickory Crawdads.

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) was listed at No. 96 after being selected ninth overall by the Kansas City Royals in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft. Cross is currently working out in Surprise, Arizona, awaiting assignment to one of KC’s minor league teams.

Two-way Freeman

Clint Freeman is one of the select few two-way players in all of professional baseball and the ex-David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University standout showcased his versatility on July 28.

Freeman smacked a solo home run in the eighth inning and also pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League in their 8-1 win over the Sussex County Miners.

Freeman has 12 homers and 39 RBIs to go along with a .248 batting average this season, while he’s 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA in seven outings on the mound.

Toledo time for Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) made his first appearance of the season on July 28 for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The left-hander got the start and pitched two perfect innings his team’s 7-6 International League win over Indianapolis.

Norris signed with Detroit’s organization on July 26 after being released by the Chicago Cubs.

Ex-Cavs crushing

A couple of sluggers who starred at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise are faring well on the independent league circuit.

Gabe Wurtz of the Pioneer League’s Billings Mustangs has a stat line that includes a .308 batting average, 13 home runs and 51 RBIs. He went 2-for-5 on Sunday against the Northern Colorado Owlz in extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Meanwhile, Tyler Blaum is batting .276 with 15 RBIs in 49 games for the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds.

Word on Wolfe

The Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association placed Hunter Wolfe on the injured list Monday.

Wolfe, who split his high school career between Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett, is hitting .234 with four home runs, 15 stolen bases and 19 RBIs in 48 games.

Morristown man

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) is 0-7 with three saves and a 4.24 ERA in 39 appearances for the Texas Rangers.

Watters inks with Oakland

The Oakland Athletics inked former Bland County High School ace pitcher Jacob Watters to a $491,750 signing bonus after drafting the right-hander in the fourth round of last month’s MLB Amateur Draft.

Billy’s kid

Between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi, Houston Astros prospect Will Wagner is hitting .261 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs this season.

He is the son of former Tazewell High School, Ferrum College and MLB star Billy Wagner.

Today in History

Joe McClain (Science Hill), Tracy Stallard (Coeburn) and Wythe County, Virginia, native Jim Archer were all starting pitchers in American League games on Aug. 2, 1961.

McClain got a no decision for the Washington Senators in their 6-2, 11-inning win over the homestanding Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed two runs on eight hits in eight innings of work, while walking one and striking out three. McClain K’ed Rocky Colavito twice and held Al Kaline hitless.

Stallard also got a no decision after hurling 5 1/3 innings for the Boston Red Sox in their 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a twinbill at Fenway Park. He yielded six runs (five earned) on four hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

Archer suffered the loss for the Kansas City Athletics in a 6-5 setback to the New York Yankees. He allowed six runs (one earned) on 11 hits in eight innings of work in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, while walking three and striking out seven.

Archer struck out Mickey Mantle twice and got Roger Maris to ground into a double play. He didn’t get much help from his defense, however, as the A’s committed four errors and Archer also gave up two hits to his pitching counterpart, Whitey Ford.