 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Stout makes debut with Ravens

  • 0
Titans Ravens Football

Honaker native Jordan Stout punts for the Baltimore Ravens in a 23-10 NFL exhibition game victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Baltimore

 The Associated Press

BALTIMORE – Just like he did at Honaker High School and Penn State University, Jordan Stout stayed busy on special teams in his NFL preseason debut for the Baltimore Ravens.

The rookie punted four times for a 47.8-yard average and also averaged 64.8 yards on five kickoffs in his team’s 23-10 triumph over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Stout’s longest punt was 56 yards and one of those landed inside the 20-yard line.

His kickoffs traveled 67, 64, 64, 65 and 63 yards with two of them resulting in touchbacks.

Stout also held for kicker Justin Tucker’s 3-for-3 showing on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra-point boots.

Stout was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens. Baltimore’s next preseason game is Aug. 21 at Arizona.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) is not expected to play tonight in Detroit’s preseason opener against Atlanta.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts