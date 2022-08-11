LOCALS IN THE PROS: Stout makes debut with Ravens

BALTIMORE – Just like he did at Honaker High School and Penn State University, Jordan Stout stayed busy on special teams in his NFL preseason debut for the Baltimore Ravens.

The rookie punted four times for a 47.8-yard average and also averaged 64.8 yards on five kickoffs in his team’s 23-10 triumph over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Stout’s longest punt was 56 yards and one of those landed inside the 20-yard line.

His kickoffs traveled 67, 64, 64, 65 and 63 yards with two of them resulting in touchbacks.

Stout also held for kicker Justin Tucker’s 3-for-3 showing on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra-point boots.

Stout was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens. Baltimore’s next preseason game is Aug. 21 at Arizona.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) is not expected to play tonight in Detroit’s preseason opener against Atlanta.