The summer of Stratton will feature major league moments.

Former Sullivan East High School star Hunter Stratton was promoted to the big leagues by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday and the right-handed pitcher was in the bullpen for the team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Wearing No. 63, he did not get an opportunity to appear in Pittsburgh’s 4-2 win after having his contract selected from Triple-A. The Pirates host the Brewers again today at 6:35 p.m. and on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., before beginning a weekend series on the road Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

Stratton couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday night following the culmination of a six-year journey through the minors as the 26-year-old becomes the first Sullivan East graduate to reach the big leagues.

“Honestly, I didn't believe it was gonna happen,” Stratton told Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You dream of it your whole life and now that it's finally true, you just can't believe it.”

Plenty of folks in Northeast Tennessee were celebrating the achievement.

“Proud and tickled to death,” said Mike Breuninger, his coach at East.

A product of the Holston Valley community of Sullivan County, Stratton developed a deep passion for the game (his father Keith was a standout in the sport at Tennessee High and King University) at an early age and dedicated himself to the craft.

He emerged as the ace of Sullivan East’s pitching staff and was also a talented hitter.

Stratton smashed his first varsity home run as a sophomore against Sullivan Central, tossed a no-hitter against Happy Valley in 2015 as a senior and also beat Dobyns-Bennett with a five-hitter that spring.

“The main thing I remember is how Hunter was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes,” said Caleb Moore, Happy Valley’s coach at the time and a former catcher in the Minnesota Twins minor league system. “If you can do that, you will be a very successful pitcher at any level. But with him, it was really his great fastball and a plus breaking ball. He was very physical and looked the part of a big-league pitcher.”

Stratton also helped Tennessee’s District 5 win a Big League state title following his senior season at East.

“Most people would probably say his velocity [stood out], as he threw harder than pretty much anybody in this area, but a lot of people didn’t realize how sharp his curveball was,” said Trevor Holmes, his catcher at Sullivan East. “It broke hard and late, which is not common at the high school level. Most of them are more of a loopy curve.”

Despite his success and skills, Stratton was not heavily-recruited.

“Our coach [David Shelton] saw him while watching one of his teammates we had coming,” said Walters State Community College pitching coach Sean Robinson. “We ended up taking him and he just kept getting better and kept getting better. He was always coachable and willing to work and just had that blue-collar, Bristol-type of work ethic.”

Stratton compiled a 15-5 record in his two years at the school located in Morristown, Tennessee, including an 8-3 record and 3.93 ERA as a sophomore when he pitched back-to-back no-hitters at one point.

That caught the eye of Pittsburgh Pirates area scout Jerry Jordan from Wise, Virginia.

Stratton originally intended to head to Western Carolina University, but opted for the pros instead when drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft.

Stratton began his professional career with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates that summer (his first pro appearance came at DeVault Stadium) and steadily climbed the minor league ladder and shifted from starter to reliever along the way.

When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Stratton spent the off time overhauling his approach and it paid dividends as he was stellar in 2021 in showing up on Pittsburgh’s radar.

After an inconsistent start to the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, he was dominant as of late and had not allowed an earned run since July 29, a span of 14 1/3 consecutive innings.

Overall, he was 4-4 with six saves and a 3.99 ERA in 47 appearances with 74 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings.

He tossed a scoreless inning on Saturday for Indianapolis and two days later was in a big-league uniform.

Ex-East pitchers Nick Hill (Seattle Mariners/Philadelphia Phillies) and Jeremy Blevins (New York Yankees) had reached the Triple-A level and spent time in MLB spring training with their respective organizations, but ended up coming up short in their quest for the bigs.

Stratton achieved the dream, however.

In a neat coincidence, Stratton attended Holston Valley Middle School.

It was a high school when Bobby Hogsett went to school there and the basketball star eventually played in the post at the University of Tennessee and reached the pros. He happened to play 13 games for the American Basketball Association’s Pittsburgh Pipers during the 1967-68 season.

Fifty-five years later, Stratton is in Pittsburgh and fans in the Steel City should appreciate his steely resolve.

“He stuck with it and is finally getting a shot,” Robinson said.

It’s been a banner year for locals in the pros from Northeast Tennessee.

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels in July, while Daniel Norris (Science Hill) marked his 10th big-league season by spending time in the bullpen of the Cleveland Guardians.

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack (Science Hill) and Texas Rangers farmhand Evan Carter (Elizabethton) are in Triple-A and at the cusp of the majors.

“Anytime a kid from East Tennessee can make the big leagues, it’s huge for the game of baseball,” Moore said. “It shows the quality of players in our region.”

Stratton’s status is now that of a big leaguer.

“He’s your classic example of chasing your dreams,” Breuninger said. “That boys has worked hard to make it to the next step and it’s awesome to see.”