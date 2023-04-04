Shaddon Peavyhouse was passed over in last year’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, but that turned out to be just a premature detour to the pro game for the former Unicoi County High School ace pitcher.

After injuries marred his final season at the University of North Carolina in 2022, Peavyhouse enlisted the help of Driveline Baseball Academy as he continued pursuit of a professional career.

He spent a month at the organization’s famed facility in Kent, Washington, in August and also went to their venue in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a few weeks.

“I was definitely a little upset [about going undrafted], but I had talked with some scouts and my agent and so I just had to show that I was healthy,” Peavyhouse said. “So that is why I went to Driveline, because I threw a pen in their MoCap lab and it broke down my mechanics and it showed my inefficiencies.”

He turned out to be a quick study and earned the opportunity to throw in front of a plethora of scouts.

“The next step was to just trust the process and the work that I put in all fall in order to get ready for that Pro Day,” Peavyhouse said.

The Seattle Mariners were so impressed with what he showed that they signed him to a minor league deal.

Arriving at spring training, he certainly didn’t take the opportunity for granted.

“It was definitely a surreal moment to have the opportunity to put on a Seattle uniform and compete against really great talent,” Peavyhouse said.

He’ll begin the season with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and will be a member of the team’s starting rotation.

“The biggest thing I am looking to do this year is to number one, stay healthy,” Peavyhouse said. “And then develop a good routine.”

The following is a look at where some guys with local ties are as 2023 professional baseball seasons begin:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Brett Martin

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown East

Team: Texas Rangers

The Skinny: The left-hander will miss most of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in January. He is 8-15 with three saves and a 3.85 ERA in 187 games with Texas over four seasons.

MINOR LEAGUES

Tyler Blaum

Position: Catcher

College: UVa-Wise

Team: High Point Rockers

Class: Independent

League: Atlantic

The Skinny: The third-year pro hit .239 with two home runs and 21 RBIs last season for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League.

Trey Cabbage

Position: Outfielder

High School: Grainger

Team: Salt Lake Bees

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Los Angeles Angels

The Skinny: His 2022 season was cut short due to an injury, but he got plenty of reps with the big-league club of the Los Angeles Angels in spring training as he slashed .258/.378/.452 with one home run and five RBIs in 21 Cactus League games. He’s 0-for-5 with a RBI so far in two games for Salt Lake.

Evan Carter

Position: Outfielder

High School: Elizabethton

Team: Frisco RoughRiders

Class: AA

Affiliate: Texas Rangers

The Skinny: Baseball America’s top-rated Rangers prospect, Carter impressed with a .556 on-base percentage in 15 Cactus League games during his time with the big-league club in spring training.

Will Carter

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: York Revolution

Class: Independent

League: Atlantic

The Skinny: The right-hander previously spent time in the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox organizations.

Gavin Cross

Position: Outfielder

High School: Tennessee High

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits

Class: High-A

Affiliate: Kansas City Royals

The Skinny: The ninth overall pick in last year’s MLB Amateur Draft has been impressive in his first eight months as a pro. MLBPipeline.com and Baseball America both have him rated as KC’s top prospect.

Greg Duncan

Position: Pitcher

College: UVa-Wise

Team: Québec Capitales

Class: Independent

League: Frontier

The Skinny: An injury prevented Duncan from playing last summer.

Thomas Francisco

Position: First baseman

High School: Abingdon

Team: Peoria Chiefs

Class: High-A

Affiliate: St. Louis Cardinals

The Skinny: Francisco has played 55 of his 123 professional games with Peoria.

Clint Freeman

Position: First baseman/pitcher

High School: David Crockett

College: East Tennessee State

Team: Gateway Grizzlies

Class: Independent

League: Frontier

The Skinny: The two-way player is gearing up for his 10th pro season.

Reed Hayes

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: Long Island Ducks

Class: Independent

League: Atlantic

The Skinny: The hard-throwing right-hander notched six saves last season for the Gateway Grizzlies and returns to the indy league scene.

Chase Illig

Position: Coach

High School: Tazewell

Team: Salem Red Sox

Class: Low-A

Affiliate: Boston Red Sox

The Skinny: The former catcher in the New York Yankees minor league system is now a coach in Boston’s organization.

Landon Knack

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

College: East Tennessee State

Team: Tulsa Drillers

Class: AA

Affiliate: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Skinny: After an injury-plagued 2022 season, Knack is back with Tulsa. Baseball America has the righty ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the Dodgers system.

Carter Linton

Position: Pitcher

High School: Dobyns-Bennett

Team: Northern Colorado Owlz

Class: Independent

League: Pioneer

The Skinny: He has five games of professional experience on the mound.

Daniel Norris

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: Columbus Clippers

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Cleveland Guardians

The Skinny: Released by the Cincinnati Reds in spring training, Cleveland picked up the veteran of nine MLB seasons. He struck out five in two scoreless innings on Saturday in his debut for Columbus.

Shaddon Peavyhouse

Position: Pitcher

High School: Unicoi County

Team: Modesto Nuts

Class: Low-A

Affiliate: Seattle Mariners

The Skinny: The former hurler at Coastal Carolina and North Carolina was signed in February following extensive work at Driveline Baseball Academy.

Hunter Stratton

Position: Pitcher

High School: Sullivan East

Team: Indianapolis Indians

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Skinny: He is in his third season with Pittsburgh’s top farm team. The righty allowed one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings, while walking one and striking out two in his first outing for the club on Saturday.

Will Wagner

Position: Second base

High School: The Miller School (Charlottesville, Va.)

Team: Corpus Christi Hooks

Class: AA

Affiliate: Houston Astros

Skinny: The son of Southwest Virginia legend Billy Wagner impressed during spring training and is on the cusp of the big leagues.

Jake Watters

Position: Pitcher

High School: Bland County

Team: Lansing Lugnuts

Class: High-A

Affiliate: Oakland Athletics

The Skinny: After being selected in the fourth round of last year’s MLB Amateur Draft, Watters had a 2.25 ERA in three outings last season at the pro level.

Gabe Wurtz

Position: Outfielder

College: UVa-Wise

Team: Billings Mustangs

Class: Independent

League: Pioneer

The Skinny: Wurtz returns to the same team where he slashed .304/.363/.563 last season with 20 home runs and 81 RBIs in 91 games.

FREE AGENTS

Pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High), first baseman Will Craig (Science Hill), infielder Robbie Scott (King University), pitcher Andrew Lee (Morristown West) and infielder Hunter Wolfe (Gate City/Dobyns-Bennett) all remained unsigned as of last check on Monday.