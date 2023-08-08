Will Carter tossed a perfect ninth inning for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League on Sunday, throwing 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes to polish off a 16-5 win over the Spire City Ghost Hounds.

The Science Hill High School graduate had quiet confidence, pinpoint command and overpowered the trio of hitters he faced.

What else is new?

“In my opinion,” said York manager Rick Forney. “Will has been the best bullpen arm in the Atlantic League over the last three weeks.”

Carter has put together six consecutive scoreless outings and is 1-1 with four saves and a 4.55 ERA in 34 appearances this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander previously reached the Triple-A level in the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox organizations and is in his first summer on the indy league circuit.

“My time with York has been great,” Carter said. “We have a really good team and a great group of guys. It’s fun to come to the park every day. I’ve done some good things this season, but also have some outings that need to be better. “

The outings have been outstanding lately.

“He had a save in Lexington, Kentucky, that stood out to me so far,” said York pitcher Benjamin Dum. “Watching him start the inning in the mid-90s and work his way up to 100 [miles-per-hour] multiple times and slam the door in a tight game was impressive.”

Carter is currently the oldest pitcher on York’s roster.

“His day-to-day routines impress me the most,” Dum said. “He has a plan to attack every minute of every day and he’s not going to be outworked or outprepared by anyone. He’s all business, all the time.”

Carter has pitched in 162 regular-season games in the pros and split his collegiate career between East Tennessee State University, Walters State Community College and the University of Alabama.

Not much can faze him.

“I think what impresses me the most about Will is his professionalism,” Forney said. “He comes to work and prepares well every day. Will is a great teammate and an even better person. He’s well-liked and very much respected by everyone on the club.”

Carter had a full-circle moment recently when the Revolution played a three-game series in Staten Island, New York. He began his pro career there in 2015 when the borough housed a short-season affiliate of the Yankees.

The Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty are visible from Staten Island’s venue.

“It’s actually really cool,” Carter said. “I’ve always thought that the stadium and views are beautiful.”

Stratton stars

Hunter Stratton was simply dominant in his most recent outing for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

The former Sullivan East High School star struck out five batters in two scoreless innings and recorded the save in Indy’s 7-4 International League win over the Gwinnett Stripers.

Stratton K’ed Chadwick Tromp and Yolmer Sanchez in the eighth inning.

After walking Justin Dean to begin the ninth, he responded by fanning Dalton Guthrie, Vaughn Grissom and Jesus Aguilar to end the game.

“That’s one of the better outings, for sure,” Stratton said.

The right-hander is 3-4 with three saves and a 4.89 ERA in 37 appearances for the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has been called on as a closer as of late.

“I don’t feel any extra pressure in those situations,” Stratton said. “Every outing is the most important one of my career, because it could be the one that gets me to the bigs.”

Thomas time

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) of the Peoria Chiefs is hitting .243/.292/.324 in 87 games.

He also has two home runs, 16 doubles and 37 RBIs for the High-A farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cross promoted

Gavin Cross was promoted to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Monday.

He had a slash line of .206/.300/.383 in 94 games for the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The former Tennessee High standout also has 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 21 doubles in 2023.

Lights out Landon

Landon Knack (Science Hill) pitched four scoreless innings for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

He allowed four hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk in a no-decision against the Round Rock Express as he continues to make a serious case for a promotion to the big leagues.

Knack is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts for OKC since being promoted from Double-A Tulsa. In 30 innings of work for the top farm team of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 26-year-old right-hander has tallied 30 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Carter still crushing

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) went yard for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night.

The Texas Rangers prospect connected for a no-doubt, first-inning homer off Chad Patrick of the Midland RockHounds.

Carter is hitting .282/.410/.450 with 12 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 55 RBIs for Frisco. He also homered for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rangers during an injury rehabilitation assignment in June.

Shaddon shines

Shaddon Peavyhouse got to enjoy a well-deserved win on Aug. 2.

The ex-Unicoi County High School ace pitcher allowed one run over six innings, while striking out six and not issuing a walk for the Modesto Nuts in their 7-1 California League triumph over the Lake Elsinore Storm.

It was his first W since June 13 and continued a trend of strong performances as he’s allowed just four earned runs over his last 16 innings of work.

The right-hander is 6-4 with a 4.87 ERA over the course of 20 starts for the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Walloping Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz continues to punish opposing pitching.

The former slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs on Sunday as the Billings Mustangs mashed their way to a 16-2 win over the Missoula Paddleheads in the independent Pioneer League.

The stat line for Wurtz includes a .353 batting average, 11 homers and 42 RBIs.

Latest on Linton

Carter Linton (Dobyns-Bennett) was the winning pitcher for the Northern Colorado Owlz of the independent Pioneer League on Friday.

Linton worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes and is now 3-2 with a 5.53 ERA in 25 appearances out of the bullpen.

Trey back in Triple-A

The Los Angeles Angels sent Trey Cabbage (Grainger) to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 31, but the demotion has not caused the slugger to spiral into a slump.

He is hitting .474 (9-for-19) in five games since rejoining the Bees of the Pacific Coast League.

Cabbage owns a .297 batting average, 23 home runs and 68 RBIs in 86 games in the minors, while he hit .206 with one home run and six RBIs in a dozen games for the Angels.

Word on Watters

Right-handed pitcher Jake Watters (Bland County) is 2-7 with a 5.71 ERA in 17 starts for the Lansing Lugnuts, Low-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

He has struck out 72 batters and walked 48 in in 69 1/3 innings.

ETSU’s Emener debuts

Austin Emener has a 10.80 ERA through the first two outings of his professional career for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies.

The left-handed hurler was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of last month’s MLB Amateur Draft out of East Tennessee State University.

Billy’s kid

Extensive time on the injured list has limited infielder Will Wagner to 29 games this season, but the Houston Astros prospect has produced when he has been on the field.

He is hitting .284/.403/.422 with two home runs and 16 RBIs between stints with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Astros and Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

A third-year pro, Will Wagner is the son of Tazewell High School graduate and former MLB pitcher Billy Wagner. Will was coached by his dad at The Miller School of Charlottesville and later starred at Liberty University.

Today in History

- — Lee County, Virginia, native Walker Cress of the Cincinnati Reds surrendered a three-run homer to Brooklyn’s Jackie Robinson in the sixth inning of a 10-2 loss to the Dodgers at Ebbets Field on Aug. 8, 1948.

- — Former Fries High School and East Tennessee State University standout Ed Goodson of the San Francisco Giants hit a three-run homer off San Diego’s Bill Greif in the fifth inning of his team’s 7-3 win over the Padres in the second game of a doubleheader at Candlestick Park on Aug. 8, 1972.