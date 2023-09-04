Evan Carter’s ascension to top-prospect status has been swift and he’s now on the doorstep of the major leagues.

The former Elizabethton High School star hit .360 with two stolen bases and three RBIs in his first week with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, proving once again why he is one of the most highly-touted players in the minor leagues.

In fact, the Texas Rangers farmhand is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the game by MLBPipeline.com and comes in at No. 10 on Baseball America‘s list.

After a fine showing at Double-A Frisco, Carter got the news he was moving up a rung on the minor league ladder.

“I had an idea that it was coming soon,” Carter said. “My Double-A manager [Carlos Cardoza] told me after the Sunday game [on Aug. 27].”

He didn’t require much of an acclimation period when it came to a new clubhouse.

“I knew most of the people from spring training,” he said.

Carter’s Triple-A debut happened to come on his 21st birthday on Aug. 29 and all he did was go 4-for-6 with a run scored, stolen base and RBI against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

How does life in the Pacific Coast League differ from the Texas League?

“The players are much more refined and the pitching is definitely better,” Carter said. “The game moves faster it seems. The automated [strike] zone will take some getting used to, but I really like it.”

The 50th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, Carter’s rise through the ranks has been impressive as he’s shown plenty of promise.

His stat line this year in the minor leagues: .287/.414/.453 with 13 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 67 RBIs.

“I’ve been proud of myself,” Carter said. “Definitely things to work on and there always will be, but I feel like I am working my way up the system for sure.”

Stratton still shining

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) continues to pitch at a high level for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians as he makes a serious case to play at the MLB level.

The right-hander tossed a scoreless inning on Saturday and has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 1/3 innings of work, a streak that dates back to July 29.

He is 4-4 with six saves and a 3.99 ERA for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates and has struck out 74 batters in 56 1/3 innings.

The Pirates must have taken notice as they promoted him after the print deadline on Monday. Read HeraldCourier.com for more on his promotion to the big leagues.

Tops for Thomas

Thomas Francisco of the High-A Peoria Chiefs entered last week with two home runs.

He doubled that total in a Midwest League series against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The former Abingdon High School and East Carolina University standout went yard on Aug. 30 against Kansas City Royals prospect Shane Panzini and followed that up with a longball against Ben Sears on Sept. 1.

The 364-foot solo shot off Panzini landed in the section of the Mississippi River that runs behind the right-field fence at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.

Francisco is hitting .236/.286/.333 with four home runs and 39 RBIs for the affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) is back in the minor leagues.

After getting designated for assignment last week by the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran left-handed pitcher accepted an assignment to Triple-A Columbus.

He pitched for the Clippers on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits in two innings of relief in the team’s 14-6 International League win over the St. Paul Saints.

Norris is 4-4 with a 5.56 ERA in 19 games (13 starts) at Triple-A, while he has a 5.68 ERA in seven relief outings for Cleveland.

Cross on IL

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) remains on the injured list for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The outfielder hasn’t played since Aug. 9. His slash line is .203/.298/.378, while he has a dozen home runs and 58 RBIs in 94 games with High-A Quad Cities and two games with Northwest Arkansas.

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack had his latest start for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers skipped as he gets some rest.

The former ace pitcher at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University is 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 22 starts between Double-A Tulsa and OKC this summer as he continues to shine as a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

He has struck out 99 batters in 100 1/3 innings, while issuing 30 walks.

Shaddon’s status

Right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse is 9-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) for the Modesto Nuts of the Low-A California League, a Seattle Mariners farm team.

The Unicoi County High School graduate recorded a win on Aug. 31 against the Inland Empire 66ers with six sterling innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Carter contributes

Will Carter (Science Hill) has pitched in a team-high 44 games for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League and the 30-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with five saves and a 4.73 ERA.

Freeman’s finest

After a three-week stint on the injured list, 32-year-old Clint Freeman (David Crockett) of the Gateway Grizzlies is healthy and hitting.

He is 14-for-46 with two home runs and 10 RBIs since returning to the lineup on Aug. 24 for a team that competes in the independent Frontier League. Most notable was his performance against the Evansville Otters on Aug. 30 when he had an RBI single, two-run double and two-run homer in leading his team to a 7-6 win.

For the season, Freeman is hitting .254/.322/.425 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs. He also has a 2.70 ERA in four appearances on the mound.

Nathaniel Tate – who like Freeman, attended East Tennessee State University – is a pitcher for Gateway and is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 14 appearances. He notched his first professional win on Aug. 26 against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Linton’s line

Right-handed pitcher Carter Linton (Dobyns-Bennett) is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 39 relief appearances for the Northern Colorado Owlz of the independent Pioneer League.

Word on Watters

Jake Watters has pitched to the tune of a 2-8 record and 5.86 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) this season for the Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The ex-Bland County High School ace struck out seven over 4 2/3 scoreless innings and yielded just one hit in his most recent outing on Aug. 30 against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Cabbage collects hit

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) of the Los Angeles Angels collected a second-inning single on Saturday against Oakland’s Paul Blackburn.

Cabbage is batting .209 with one home run and six RBIs in his first 17 games in the big leagues.

At Triple-A Salt Lake, he hit .307 with 27 homers and 81 RBIs.

Emener update

Austin Emener had a 4.91 ERA in four relief appearances with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies.

The former East Tennessee State University pitcher struck out seven, while walking two in 3 2/3 innings after being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of July’s MLB Amateur Draft.

Gabe doing good

Gabe Wurtz had two more hits on Sunday for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League in helping his team post a 14-11 win over the Ogden Raptors.

The former slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has a slash line of .342/.413/.582 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Ex-Buc in slump

Former East Tennessee State University standout Marshall Awtry entered Monday stuck in a slump for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the independent American Association.

He was hitting .204 with five home runs and 18 RBIs and had just two hits in his previous 29 at-bats.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum has a .225 batting average and 20 RBIs in 37 games for the Quebec Capitales of the independent Frontier League. Blaum attended the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Billy’s kid

Will Wagner has a slash line of .296/.385/.481 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 42 games for the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A farm team of the Houston Astros.

A third-year pro who has battled some injuries this summer, Will Wagner is the son of Tazewell High School graduate and former MLB pitcher Billy Wagner.

Will was coached by his dad at The Miller School of Charlottesville and later starred at Liberty University.

Today in History

- — Ed Whitson (Unicoi County) threw six solid innings to pick up the win for the New York Yankees in their 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 5, 1985.

Whitson allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings, while walking three and striking out seven. The right-hander fanned Dave Kingman twice and also notched a strikeout of Dusty Baker.

- — Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) of the Kansas City Royals threw a complete-game six-hitter with four strikeouts in a 12-3 mashing of the Minnesota Twins at the Metrodome on Sept. 5, 2004.

The southpaw needed 124 pitches to go the distance.