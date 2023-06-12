Landon Knack was better than OK while pitching for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers and as a result he’s now in OKC.

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization promoted the former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University star from Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday in what was a well-earned step up the minor league ladder for the right-hander.

Knack was 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA in 12 starts for Tulsa as Texas League hitters managed just a .202 batting average against him. He racked up 61 strikeouts – compared to just 12 walks – in 57 1/3 innings of work.

“I think his fastball command and ability to sequence are two things that set Landon apart,” said Rob Hill, director of minor league pitching for the Dodgers. “He has powerful stuff, but pitches with so much feel that it helps him stand out amongst other pitchers in minor league baseball.”

In his final start for Tulsa on Saturday, he yielded two runs and recorded eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 impressive innings to beat the Arkansas Travelers.

The 60th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, Knack was plagued by injury issues last season. He has been healthy in 2023 and is knocking on the door of the majors.

“I want to see him continue to take the aggressive approach he’s had in Double-A this year to Triple-A,” Hill said. “He is a bulldog out there and is an absolute joy to watch. I am very excited to see him grow into a great MLB pitcher.”

It was a big weekend for the Knack family of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Landon’s brother-in-law and former big-league first baseman Will Craig is an assistant coach at Wake Forest University and the Demon Deacons clinched a berth in the College World Series on Sunday.

Francisco’s finest

Thomas Francisco had two hits on Sunday for the Peoria Chiefs in their 5-2 Midwest League win over the Beloit Sky Carp.

The Abingdon High School graduate is hitting .231/.293/.317 for the St. Louis Cardinals’ High-A affiliate with one home run and 22 RBIs. He has struck out just 25 times in 186 at-bats.

Gavin goes yard

Gavin Cross is currently tied for the home run lead in the High-A Midwest League.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star has 11 home runs for the Quad Cities River Bandits. Minnesota Twins prospect Kala’i Rosario of the Cedar Rapids Kernels has 11 bombs as well.

Cross is hitting .202/.300/.418 and the stat line for the Kansas City Royals farmhand also includes 38 RBIs, 13 doubles and 10 stolen bases.

Evan’s injury

Outfielder Evan Carter of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders is on the injured list with a right wrist ailment.

The ex-Elizabethton High School slugger and top-rated Texas Rangers prospect has a .276/.404/.387 slash line in 41 games with four home runs, nine stolen bases and 25 RBIs. He last played on June 1.

Stratton’s status

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in 19 appearances for the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Clint crushing

Clint Freeman continues to produce at the plate for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League.

The former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University slugger is hitting .278/.347/.528 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

Former Cavs in Canada

Catcher Tyler Blaum signed with the Quebec Capitales of the independent Frontier League on June 6 and is hitting .429 with four RBIs in his first four games with the club.

The ex-University of Virginia’s College at Wise standout began the season with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League and hit .217 in eight games.

Blaum joins former UVa-Wise teammate Greg Duncan on the Quebec roster. Duncan, a pitcher, is currently on the injured list.

Update on ex-Unicoi ace

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) is 4-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts for the Low-A Modesto Nuts.

Reed the reliever

Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes (Science Hill) has a 4.11 ERA in 14 relief outings for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

Word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz walloped his first home run of the season on Sunday for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League, going deep against Tanner Solomon of the Glacier Range Riders.

The former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .283 with four RBIs.

Cabbage: PCL power

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) has showcased his speed and power with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A farm team of the Los Angeles Angels.

Cabbage is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League with 17 stolen baes and his 16 home runs are third-most. That accompanies a slash line of .278/.362/.565 to go along with 38 RBIs.

He went deep on Sunday against the Round Rock Express.

Not well for Norris

Daniel Norris has had a tough go of it this season for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

The Science Hill High School graduate is 2-4 with a 6.93 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) for the top affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Linton: First pro win

Carter Linton (Dobyns-Bennett) collected the first win of his professional baseball career on June 8 for the Northern Colorado Owlz of the independent Pioneer League.

The third-year pro pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the team’s 10-6 triumph over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Linton is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in five outings.

Watters: First pro win

Jake Watters pitched five strong innings on June 2 for the High-A Lansing Lugnuts in notching the first victory of his pro baseball career.

The former Bland County High School ace allowed two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out nine to play the starring role in a 3-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

An Oakland Athletics prospect, Watters is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Will’s revolution

Will Carter (Science Hill) has pitched to the tune of a 1-0 record and 6.94 ERA in 13 appearances out of the bullpen for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League.

Latest on Lee

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Lee is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

The former Morristown West High School and University of Tennessee star has struck out 21 and walked seven in 19 2/3 innings.

Today in History

>>> Rural Retreat, Virginia, native Deacon Phillippe went the distance to get the win on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13, 1904.

He struck out eight and did not issue a walk in his team’s 6-4 victory over the Boston Beaneaters. Honus Wagner homered to offer Phillippe some run support.

>>> Billy Wagner (Tazewell) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the Houston Astros in their 12-8 loss to the San Francisco Giants on June 13, 1996.

>>> Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Kansas City Royals in their 7-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on June 13, 2007.