Hunter Stratton of the Indianapolis Indians surrendered a two-run homer to T.J. Hopkins of the Louisville Bats on a 3-2 pitch in the eighth inning of an International League game on July 29.

Since that moment the former Sullivan East High School star has been lights out in shutting down opponents.

Stratton has not allowed a run in his last eight innings for the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates as he aims to finish the season strong and perhaps get a promotion to the big leagues.

He put up another zero on Sunday, keeping the Nashville Sounds off the board in his inning of work.

“The season has been good so far,” Stratton said. “I hit a small rut midway through, but am staying consistent now. Sunday was good; didn’t have the best feel for some pitches, but got out of it thanks to the fielders behind me and the bullpen. The key is having an end goal and staying focused on how to achieve it.”

Stratton is 3-4 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA in 40 appearances for Indianapolis. In 50 innings of work, he has notched 66 strikeouts, while issuing 30 walks and allowing 42 hits. Foes are hitting .233 against him.

“Impressed with his work ethic and persistence to continue to get better and adapt,” said Dewey Robinson, a senior advisor of pitching development for Pittsburgh. “He has worked on tweaking his arsenal this past winter and it’s paying off – fastball with carry, cut; cutter and slider.

“He’s pitching with a lot more confidence now than in the past at Triple-A. In addition to all of that he’s having success in [high] leverage situations.”

The right-hander made his pro debut in 2017 with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates. How has he evolved as a pro in the intervening years?

“Since Bristol, I’d say I’ve gotten better at knowing what my strengths are and attacking the middle of the zone with most pitches knowing that they won’t always be middle-middle but the quality of the pitch is better than the batter’s swing,” Stratton said. “Also watching how the hitter swung at my pitch and knowing what in my arsenal is best to keep him off balance. Most importantly, throw strike one on the first pitch.”

Gavin goes up

The Kansas City Royals promoted former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech slugger Gavin Cross to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Texas League on Aug. 8.

He was 0-for-5 with a walk in the first two games with his new team after beginning the season with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. Cross is hitting .203/.298/.358 in 96 minor league games this summer.

“Just to be able to move up, get a little change of scenery and keep working on my game is huge,” Cross told Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “The trust and belief they have in me to still send me up really means a lot to me. I’m working through things, trying to figure it out, but it’s been great. I’m excited to be here.”

Francisco’s finest

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) went 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday for the High-A Peoria Chiefs in their Midwest League loss to Beloit.

He has a slash line of .244/.293/.325 with two home runs and 37 RBIs in 90 games for the St. Louis Cardinals affilate.

Evan is eighth-best prospect

Outfielder Evan Carter is ranked eighth among all MLB prospects in the latest list compiled by MLBPipeline.com.

The Texas Rangers farmhand is hitting .276/.407/.449 with 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases and 59 RBIs in 88 minor league games this summer. The Elizabethton High School graduate is currently with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

Latest on Linton

Carter Linton (Dobyns-Bennett) struck out four in crafting two scoreless innings for the Northern Colorado Owlz of the independent Pioneer League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 5.52 ERA in 28 relief outings this summer.

Status on Shaddon

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) has compiled a 7-4 record with a 5.11 ERA in 22 starts for the Modesto Nuts, Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz hit his 13th home run of the season on Sunday for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

The former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise also owns a .349 batting average and 48 RBIs.

ETSU’s Emener excels

Austin Emener had his best performance as a pro on Aug. 10 for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies.

The ex-East Tennessee State University standout pitched a scoreless ninth inning to polish off a 7-0 with over the ACL Rockies. Carson Jones (Virginia Tech) and Caleb Cali (Arkansas) were his strikeout victims.

Ememer has a 6.75 ERA through the first three outings of his professional career after the Colorado Rockies chose him in the 16th round of last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Lee retires

Andrew Lee announced his retirement from professional baseball in a Facebook post on Aug. 10.

The former Morristown West High School and University of Tennessee pitcher had gone 3-1 with six saves and a 4.25 ERA in 25 relief outings this summer for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

He spent eight years in the Washington Nationals minor league system prior to that and reached the Triple-A level.

“After 26 years of living and breathing baseball, it’s time for me to say goodbye,” Lee wrote. “Thank you to all of my teammates for going to battle with me, making me love the clubhouse and for keeping everyone going when we were in the middle of a 20-game bender without an off day in sight. Competing with you guys and having those moments together is what I will miss the most.”

Billy’s kid

Will Wagner has spent most of the season on the injured list, but he is certainly making up for lost time.

He went 5-for-5 with a home run, double, three runs and three RBIs on Sunday for the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Wagner has a slash line of .303/.411/.459 in 34 games between Corpus Christi and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Astros.

A third-year pro, Will Wagner is the son of Tazewell High School graduate and former MLB pitcher Billy Wagner. Will was coached by his dad at The Miller School of Charlottesville and later starred at Liberty University.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) was back on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The veteran left-hander allowed three runs (one earned) in 1 1/3 innings of work in what was an odd stat line. He did not yield a hit, while walking four and striking out four in his first appearance since July 31.

Today in History

Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman pitched one of the best games of his MLB career on Aug. 15, 1958, for the Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander went the distance as the Cubs collected a 3-1, 10-inning win over the homestanding San Francisco Giants. He struck out 10 and walked two in a complete-game six-hitter, while going 1-for-4 at the plate and scoring a run.

Future Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Orlando Cepeda were among his strikeout victims.