Hunter Stratton, Landon Knack, Jake Watters and Andrew Lee began the month of July triumphantly.

That quartet of locals in the pros were all winning pitchers in minor league games played Saturday and were impressive in doing so.

Stratton, a former Sullivan East High School star, crafted 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians as they outlasted Louisville for a 14-8 International League victory.

He yielded one hit and struck out three in getting his first W of the 2023 season.

“The biggest thing is winning the 0-0 count,” Stratton said. “Getting ahead is the key to getting the hitter in swing mode and making them swing at the slider outside the zone.”

Stratton entered a tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning with two runners on and one out. He promptly struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand swinging and got Henry Ramos on a groundout.

After Indy scored six runs in the top of the ninth, Stratton pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning and ended the game with a strikeout of Cincinnati Reds prospect Jhonny Pereda.

“No at-bat stands out to me too much,” Stratton said. “Honestly, I black out when I’m that locked in to competing.”

Stratton is 1-4 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 27 appearances for the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struggled to the tune of a 10.13 ERA in nine outings in the month of June.

“It’s pretty frustrating after having a solid first two months and being so close to potentially being the next man up,” Stratton said. “But the past is just that and worrying about the past is pointless. I take what I need to do better into tomorrow’s catch at practice.”

His July is off to a good start, however. Stratton gave up a run in the ninth, but earned a save on Monday night.

Knack, an ex-ace at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, pitched six scoreless innings for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers in their 8-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys three days ago.

The Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand yielded only three hits, walked two and rang up seven strikeouts.

Knack is 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA in three starts for OKC since being promoted from Double-A Tulsa.

Watters, who previously pitched at Bland County High School and West Virginia University, crafted five scoreless innings for the Lansing Lugnuts in their 8-3 win over the Great Lake Loons.

He yielded three hits, walked two and recorded five strikeouts for the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Watters is 2-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 starts.

Lee, who played for the Morristown West High School Trojans and University of Tennessee Volunteers, pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the independent Lancaster Barnstormers in a 10-4 Atlantic League beatdown of the Charleston Dirty Birds. He is 3-1 with four saves and a 4.56 ERA in 21 games.

Francisco’s finest

Thomas Francisco was clutch on Sunday for the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The ex-Abingdon High School slugger delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning on a pitch from Minnesota Twins prospect Alejandro Hildalgo to plate Francisco Hernandez and give Peoria a 3-2 Midwest League win.

He had tied the game earlier with a seventh-inning RBI single and finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.

The third-year pro is hitting .253/.306/.335 with one home runs and 32 RBIs.

Checking in on Cross

The stats for Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) of the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits include 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 17 doubles and 17 stolen bases.

The slash line for the Kansas City Royals prospect is .212/.310/.399.

Carter still collecting hits

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) was surprisingly left off the American League’s roster for the MLB All-Star Futures Game, but if a replacement is needed he would be a wise choice.

The outfielder for the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A farm team of the Texas Rangers, has a slash line of .312/.427/.479 in 55 games this season to go along with 11 stolen bases, eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

He went 3-for-4 with a home run and scored twice in Monday’s Texas League triumph over San Antonio.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris had a sterling start on July 1 for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

The Science Hill High School graduate allowed one run on one hit over four innings, while walking one and striking out four in a no decision against the Toledo Mud Hens, a team the left-hander once pitched for.

Norris has had two strong outings with Columbus since rejoining the team after a one-game stint in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians.

For the season, Norris is 2-4 with a 6.39 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) for Columbus.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum went 3-for-5 with four RBIs on Sunday for the Quebec Capitales in their 6-4 win over Ottawa in the independent Frontier League.

The former slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .262 with 15 RBIs in 19 games since joining the team after being released by the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League.

Blaum’s former UVa-Wise teammate, right-handed pitcher Greg Duncan, is currently on Quebec’s injured list.

Will doing work

Will Carter (Science Hill) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on Sunday for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA in 21 appearances this summer.

Trey’s time

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) hit his 23rd home run of the season on Monday for the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A farm team of the Los Angeles Angels.

He is tied with teammate Jo Adell for the Pacific Coast League lead and also has 62 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Ex-ETSU slugger

Former East Tennessee State University standout Marshall Awtry hit his third home run of the season on Monday for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the independent American Association, going yard in a 17-8 win over the Cleburne Railroaders.

Awtry is hitting .250 with 10 RBIs and those three homers in his first 12 games as a pro.

Shaddon’s status

Right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavhouse (Unicoi County) is 5-3 with a 4.84 ERA in 15 starts for the Modesto Nuts, Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Reed the reliever

Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes (Science Hill) has a 6.43 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

Today in History

Left-handed pitchers Billy Wagner (Tazewell) and Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) both had eventful MLB outings on July 4, 2006.

Wagner worked a scoreless ninth inning to polish off the New York Mets’ 7-6 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Shea Stadium and in the process notched the 300th save of his big-league career.

Gobble was the winning pitcher for the Kansas City Royals as they posted a 7-2 victory over Minnesota, snapping an 11-game winning streak by the Twins. He allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, while walking three and striking out two.

“Jimmy looked like he could have gone the whole night,” Royals manager Buddy Bell told the Kansas City Star.