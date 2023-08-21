Bryce Donovan of the Billings Mustangs always makes it a point to pay close attention each time teammate Gabe Wurtz steps to the plate.

“Quite honestly, all of his at-bats are fun to watch because you know anything can happen,” Donovan said. “And by anything, I mean he could hit a 100 mile-per-hour line drive or a 450-foot homer.”

A former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wurtz has done a lot of both for Billings of the independent Pioneer League this season as he’s hitting .343/.415/.573 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs in 72 games.

“The season has been good,” Wurtz said. “I have felt fairly consistent all year at the plate and been happy with the results.”

Wurtz is in his second season in Billings and prior to that had stints with the Tucson Saguaros of the Pecos League and Houston Apollos of the American Association. He has 58 career homers in 229 professional games.

That came after he went yard 16 times in three seasons at UVa-Wise.

Donovan can vouch for the power Wurtz possesses as he pitched against the slugger two years ago in the Pecos League.

“I was nervous to throw anything over the plate and I hit him with pitches two at-bats in a row,” Donovan said. “On the third one it was a 3-0 count and he hit one of the farthest balls I’ve seen hit off me. I told him I should’ve hit him a third time.”

Like usual, Wurtz took it in stride.

“One thing that impresses me the most about Gabe is his attitude,” Donovan said. “I’ve never met or played with someone as level-headed and calm as him. Even after a strikeout or groundout, when most of us would have some choice words to say he calmly walks over to his notebook, jots his thoughts down and that’s it. … Gabe’s presence on the team is that of a leader. Not only does he constantly get the job done, but he’s someone that you can continually rely on in the lineup.”

While he toils in the relative obscurity of the indy leagues, the 26-year-old Wurtz is relishing each moment.

What is next?

Last offseason he spent time teaching agriscience at Marbury High School (his alma mater) in Alabama.

“That was a new experience,” Wurtz said.

Once Wurtz gets done walloping opposing pitching in 2023, his fall and winter months will be even more memorable this time around.

“I am getting married [to Gracie Cobb] and will be starting chiropractic school,” Wurtz said. “The plan is to trust God and let Him lead me where He wants me to go.”

Stratton still starring

Another night, another scoreless inning of work for Hunter Stratton.

The former Sullivan East High School standout pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Saturday to notch his fifth save of the season.

Stratton got Brooks Lee to line out to center field and then got consecutive strikeouts of Anthony Prato and Trevor Larnach to polish off a 5-4 International League triumph over the St. Paul Saints.

Stratton has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 innings of work and is 3-4 with five saves and a 4.33 ERA in 42 outings this season for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cross lands on IL

The Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals placed Gavin Cross on the injured list Aug. 15 with an illness.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star is 0-for-5 with a walk in two games with Northwest Arkansas after being promoted from the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

Cross is hitting .203/.298/.358 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs in 96 minor league games this summer in the Kansas City Royals system.

Local vs. Local

Landon Knack (Science Hill) pitched a masterpiece on Friday for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers and he faced a fellow Northeast Tennessean in the process.

Knack allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings, while striking out four and walking three batters in OKC’s 6-1 Pacific Coast League win over the Salt Lake Bees.

The right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 21 starts this season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

One of the hits against Knack was a single by Trey Cabbage (Grainger), who went 1-for-2 with a walk and pop-up against his fellow local in the pros.

Cabbage is making a case for PCL player of the year honors as he’s hitting .307 with 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 22 doubles and 81 RBIs. He had a 12-game stint in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this summer.

Evan Update

Evan Carter started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk, hit by pitch and RBI on Sunday for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. Game-time temperature: 106 degrees.

The ex-Elizabethton High School slugger is hitting .278/.410/.442 with 12 home runs, 21 stolen bases and 58 RBIs this season for Frisco and is the top-rated prospect of the Texas Rangers.

Norris elects free agency

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has seen his time with the Cleveland Guardians come to an end.

The veteran left-handed pitcher opted for free agency after Cleveland designated him for assignment on Aug. 18.

Norris had a 3.38 ERA in six relief outings covering 10 2/3 innings with the Guardians. He was 4-4 with a 5.60 ERA in 18 games for their Triple-A affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

Today in History

Rookie first baseman Kevin Barker (Virginia High) of the Milwaukee Brewers had fourth-inning, two-out RBI single off Joe Nathan in his team’s 7-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 22, 1999.