In a battle of standouts from Southwest Virginia, Thomas Francisco had a moment of levity on Saturday night while facing Jake Watters from 60-feet, 6-inches away at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

“He almost hit me with the first pitch he threw, so we were able to laugh about that,” Francisco said. “Jake is a really good pitcher. He has a fastball with plus velocity and his offspeed works well off that.”

Francisco, a former star at Abingdon High School and East Carolina University, finished 1-for-3 in his first encounter with Watters, who attended Bland County High School and West Virginia University.

Playing for the Peoria Chiefs – a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate – Francisco singled in the second inning, grounded out in the fourth inning and reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth against the right-hander.

Watters is with the Lansing Lugnuts – an Oakland Athletics farm team – and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a no decision.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not sure how those at-bats went against [Francisco]. I haven’t had my best stuff recently and I’ve been trying to work on a few different things, so that was the main focus,” Watters said. “I do believe I gave up a hit to him though and I’m pretty sure he had a solid week against us as a whole.”

Francisco did indeed have a productive series and has pieced together a five-game hitting streak in raising his batting average from .226 to .252. He also has one home run, 25 RBIs and 13 doubles.

“I’ve made a few very minor swing adjustments, but for the most part just showing up every day excited and ready to play,” Francisco said.

Watters is 1-5 with a 6.50 ERA in 11 starts and his last four outings have all been impressive.

“I’d say my mental game has really improved in a lot of ways and I’ve seen progress in everything since,” Watters said.

Francisco will see another friendly foe tonight as Peoria begins a six-game series in Davenport, Iowa, against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Ex-Tennessee High and Virginia Tech slugger Gavin Cross is the center fielder for Quad Cities and the top prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Francisco and Cross played against each other in high school.

“It’s really awesome,” Francisco said. “It’s nice to see familiar faces in the Midwest League. I’m looking forward to playing against Gavin this week.”

Cross went 0-for-1 with a walk when he faced Watters back in April.

Three locals in the pros – Francisco, Watters and Cross – are making their way at the High-A level of the minors.

“I think it’s something to be proud of,” Watters said. “It’s always cool facing guys that locals from back home know and have some of the same roots that I do.”

Local vs. Local Part II

Landon Knack made his debut for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday and a fellow East Tennessean made things tough on the right-hander.

The former Science Hill High School star surrendered a two-run homer to Grainger High School graduate Trey Cabbage of the Salt Lake Bees in the third inning of OKC’s eventual 14-5 Pacific Coast League win.

Knack allowed three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings, while walking three and striking out three in his first start with OKC since being promoted from Double-A Tulsa.

Of course Cabbage has been crushing the offerings of all opposing pitchers as the Los Angeles Angels prospect has a slash line of .293/.373/.598 with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Gavin gets going

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) of the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits was 6-for-18 with six walks in a recent six-game Midwest League series against the Beloit Sky Carp.

The Kansas City Royals prospect has a slash line of .211/.316/.425 as well as 10 home runs, 15 doubles, 13 stolen bases and 42 RBIs.

Stratton’s status

Sullivan East High School graduate Hunter Stratton has pitched the tune of an 0-3 record and 5.39 ERA in 21 appearances for the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Carter on the mend

Evan Carter was 2-for-6 with a home run, stolen base and two RBIs in his first two injury rehabilitation games with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rangers

The former Elizabethton High School standout began the season with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers farm system but has been sidelined with a wrist injury.

Update on ex-Unicoi ace

Right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 13 starts for the Modesto Nuts, Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz went 3-for-4 with a run scored and RBI on Saturday for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League in their 7-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers.

The former star slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Norris returns to bigs

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) was back on a big-league mound Sunday.

The left-hander pitched two scoreless innings for the Cleveland Guardians in their 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and got Pavin Smith (University of Virginia) to ground into a game-ending double play.

This marks the 10th straight season Norris has appeared in the majors and Cleveland is the fifth different team he’s suited up for at the game’s highest level. His contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus, where he was 2-4 with a 6.93 ERA.

Today in History

Houston’s Billy Wagner (Tazewell) struck out a career-high seven batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in helping the Astros earn a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 20, 1996.

The hard-throwing left-hander fanned Delino DeShields, Mike Piazza, Raul Mondesi, Mike Blowers, Billy Ashley, Juan Castro and Tom Prince.