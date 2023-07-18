The small community of Blaine, Tennessee, is now the proud hometown of a Major League Baseball player.

Former Grainger High School superstar Trey Cabbage was promoted to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and his first weekend in the big leagues was memorable to say the least.

Cabbage made his MLB debut in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday, pinch-hitting for Michael Stefanic with one out to face Houston reliever Bryan Abreu in the Angels’ eventual 7-5 setback. He grounded into a 4-6 fielder’s choice and was subsequently lifted for pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez.

On Saturday night, he scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning after a Houston error as the Angels rallied for a 13-12 win over the Astros.

Then on Sunday evening he got the start at first base in a game televised by ESPN and went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-8 loss. His first MLB hit was a single off Cristian Javier, who once played for the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Astros and Cabbage later connected for a two-run double off Javier for his first big-league RBIs.

He went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday night's win over the New York Yankees and his batting average now stands at .444 (4-for-9) through his first four games.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Chad Tate, Cabbage’s baseball coach at Grainger. “I don’t know how to describe it. I am just so happy for him and his family. He has done it the hard way, which makes it even more rewarding. He has had to battle through some injuries and setbacks, but just kept going to work every day. I am just so proud of him, because I know how hard he has worked and how much he has sacrificed and how tough he is.”

It is indeed a life-altering moment for the 26-year-old, who toiled in the minors for eight years, beating the bushes before getting the call to the big leagues.

The Angels had no choice after their roster was ravaged by injuries and Cabbage crushed pitching while playing for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. He raked to the tune of a .287/.358/.576 slash line to go along with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, 58 runs, 24 stolen bases, 16 doubles and three triples. Many of those 23 homers were of the tape-measure variety.

He had been among the final cuts in spring training with Los Angeles as he hit .258/.378/.452 with one home run and five RBIs in 21 Cactus League games.

With his powerful left-handed swing, Cabbage has been spraying line drives all over the field since he first gripped a bat as a kid growing up in Northeast Tennessee.

Cabbage compiled a .495 batting average and .659 on-base percentage as a high school senior to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

“To put into perspective, he owns every single measurable Grainger career offensive record. They would’ve been even more impressive numbers but he was not pitched to very much his senior year,” said Garrett Yates, a high school teammate and Grainger’s current head baseball coach.

He was also a basketball star and scored 15 points against Sullivan East in the first round of the 2015 TSSAA Region 1-AA boys hoops tournament.

He sported a 4.0 GPA and was a finalist for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award (Holston’s Peyton Garrett won it that year) and one of the reasons was his kindness and lack of an ego at Grainger.

For instance, Cabbage once noticed a classmate who was having a hard time and appeared to be wearing the same clothes to school each day. So, he gathered up some of his own clothes, gave them to some school counselors and instructed them to anonymously give the threads to the kid who was struggling.

Cabbage might’ve been the big man on campus, but he was the most dedicated dude walking the halls at the school in Rutledge, Tennessee, which is located about a 90-minute drive from downtown Bristol.

“Trey is the hardest working player I have ever coached,” Tate said. “No one knows about the hours and days he put in when no one else was around. He is blessed with talent and athleticism but his work ethic is the number one reason he has this opportunity.”

Cabbage was chosen in the fourth round (110th overall) by the Minnesota Twins in the 2015 MLB Draft and forewent a scholarship offer to the University of Tennessee to sign with the organization.

He spent six seasons in the franchise’s minor league system, including appearing in 44 games over two seasons with the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins, and advanced to the Double-A level.

Cabbage signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a minor league free agent following the 2021 season and hit well for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas last summer before his season came to an end after 30 games when he fractured his left forearm in a collision at first base on May 13, 2022.

He spent some time with Tomateros de Culiacan of the Mexican Pacific Winter League prior to his spring training stint with the Angels and his power display in the Pacific Coast League.

“Every bit of it is a grind,” Cabbage told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “Everybody who’s been through it, they all knows how tough it is and how hard we work. Obviously, everybody has their struggles. The big one for me, injuries. I got hurt when I first got drafted. Didn’t play hardly at all last year. It’s just a blessing to come out here and be able to play as many games as I have so far and then still be healthy and hopefully play the rest of the season, wherever that may be.”

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Cabbage has played shortstop, right field, left field, center field, third base, first base and designated hitter during his professional career and that versatility should help provide him with ample opportunities to contribute for the Angels.

Whatever transpires next for Cabbage in his big-league career, he’s made it as his name will be there in the MLB directory between Putsy Caballero and Enos Cabell.

“It’s just been really awesome to see him reach his dream,” Yates said. He deserves it.”

Francisco’s finest

Thomas Francisco went 1-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI on Sunday for the Peoria Chiefs, High-A farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Abingdon High School graduate is hitting .244/.294/.324 with one home run and 33 RBIs.

Cross stuck in slump

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) currently has a slash line of .203/.294/.373 for the Quad Cities River Bandits to go along with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 19 stolen bases and 49 RBIs.

Cross has struggled this far in the month of July for the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals as he has six hits in 39 at-bats and his last home run came on June 4.

Stratton’s status

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) has pitched to the tune of a 2-4 record, two saves and 5.54 ERA in 30 appearances for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Norris notches win

Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris (Science Hill) struck out five in four scoreless innings of relief to notch the win for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers on Saturday in a triumph over the Iowa Cubs.

The Cleveland Guardians farmhand is 4-4 with a 5.60 ERA in 18 outings in the minors.

Wurtz walloping

Gabe Wurtz, a former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is hitting .350 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

Today in History

Joe McClain (Science Hill) struck out Mickey Mantle twice, but the rookie pitcher for the Washington Senators also gave up two home runs to the superstar slugger in a 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on July 18, 1961.

McClain allowed four runs on six hits over eight innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Mantle inflicted most of the damage as he blasted a two-run homer in the first inning and connected for a solo shot in the eighth.

“I hit a screwball for the first one and a fastball for the other one,” Mantle told the Washington Evening Star. “But that McClain has got good stuff; don’t let anybody tell you he doesn’t.”