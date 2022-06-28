Locals in the Pros Notes: Evan Carter (Elizabethton) wins South Atlantic League player of the week

When in Rome … do what you do best and have the most memorable week of your professional baseball career.

That’s what transpired for ex-Elizabethton High School star Evan Carter of the High-A Hickory Crawdads during his team’s six-game South Atlantic League series in Georgia against the Rome Braves.

Carter finished 10-for-22 with eight RBIs, eight runs, six walks, four stolen bases, three triples, one double and a grand slam in the six contests. He earned SAL player of the week honors for his efforts.

“I have been feeling really good at the plate the past couple of weeks and some balls just started to fall for me,” Carter said.

In Hickory’s 12-6 triumph on June 21 over Rome, Carter went 3-for-3 with two triples, a grand slam and six RBIs.

Carter began that game – and the series – by drawing a walk on a 3-2 pitch from Braves starter Roddery Munoz. He was just getting starter and later hit a grand slam off Atlanta prospect Isrrael De La Cruz.

“Obviously the handful of triples and that grand slam stand out, including the triple in the ninth inning of [Saturday’s] game to help break it open, but the chopper he hit and beat out to start the game [Sunday] also shows how he can impact the game in multiple ways on the offensive side,” said Hickory manager Carlos Cardoza. “The consistent quality of at-bats all series long against a good pitching staff on the other side is most impressive and what leads to the type of production he had this week.”

Carter is slashing .273/.375/.449 to go along with 39 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and five home runs. In 47 games in the outfield – 39 of those in center – he has not committed an error and has two assists.

This dude is a five-tool player.

“His greatest area of improvement thus far has been his defense,” Cardoza said. “He’s shown the ability to play a lockdown center field and impact the game in multiple ways on the defensive side of the ball as well.”

Carter was the 50th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and Baseball America has him ranked as the third-best prospect in the Texas Rangers minor league system.

Not bad for a guy who is still a teenager and doesn’t celebrate his 20th birthday until Aug. 29.

“What impresses me the most is the poise, confidence and aptitude, as well as the consistent presence, attitude and effort he pours into the game, his teammates and everyone around him on a daily basis at such a young age,” Cardoza said.

The soft-spoken and humble Carter doesn’t listen to the outside noise.

“The biggest thing for me is just learning the little things in baseball and slowing the game down,” Carter said. “Also, getting better at the mental grind.”

His skipper can vouch for Carter’s skills – and his character.

“He’s an impressive young man all the way around,” Cardoza said. “He loves his family, he loves his hometown and Elizabethton should be extremely proud.”

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack racked up 10 strikeouts – his most as a professional – on Sunday for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

The Science Hill High School graduate allowed two runs on nine hits and did not issue a walk over the course of six innings in a no decision against the Midland RockHounds.

An elite pitching prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league chain, Knack is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA in nine starts. He’s struck out 54 batters and walked 15 in 38 2/3 innings.

Stratton’s Status

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) has pitched to the tune of a 1-3 record, one save and a 5.18 ERA in 23 relief outings for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Will’s way

Will Carter (Science Hill) of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights crafted two scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Friday against the Worcester Red Sox.

The right-handed pitcher is 3-3 with one save and a 5.14 ERA in 26 appearances for the top farm team of the Chicago White Sox.

Thomas time

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) was hitting .201 with one home run and 26 RBIs at last check for the Peoria Chiefs, High-A farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hunter’s hitting

The stat line for Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Hunter Wolfe of the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association: .258 batting average, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs, six stolen bases.

Pioneer League Power

Gabe Wurtz of the Billings Mustangs has spent the summer pounding pitching in the Pioneer League.

The former slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has blasted 10 home runs, which ranks second in the independent league behind the 13 hit by Jayson Newman of Missoula.

Wurtz ranks third in slugging percentage (.740), 16th in batting average (.356), is tied for third in RBIs (35) and tied for eighth with 30 runs scored.

Locals in Gateway

The Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League posted a 5-3 win over the Florence Y’alls on Saturday with two players from Northeast Tennessee contributing to the victory

Ex-David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star Clint Freeman homered, while Reed Hayes (Science Hill) pitched a perfect inning to notch the save.

Hayes is 1-2 with five saves and a 2.01 ERA, while Freeman is hitting .257 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs and is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA on the mound.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum tallied two hits in each of his last two games for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

The former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .322 with nine RBIs in 32 games.

Norris on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris on the 15-day injured list June 23 with a strained left index finger.

The Science Hill High School alum is 0-4 with a 7.24 ERA in 24 games.

Morristown man

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) served as the opener for the Texas Rangers on Saturday in their 3-2 triumph over the Washington Nationals, marking the third time in his career he’s started a MLB game.

Martin worked a scoreless first inning in what was his fifth straight appearance without allowing a run. He is 0-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 26 outings.

Today in History

>>> Abingdon, Virginia’s Gail Harris went 3-for-6 and scored two runs for the Detroit Tigers on June 28, 1958, in their 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

>>> Pitcher Dave Hillman from Dungannon, Virginia, had a memorable day on the mound, the plate and the basepaths for the Chicago Cubs on June 28, 1959.

The only earned run he gave up in 3 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Braves came on an Eddie Mathews home run in the fourth inning.

Hillman was walked twice by Juan Pizarro in his two plate appearances and while scrambling to second base in the third inning, his spikes opened a gash on Milwaukee shortstop Johnny Logan’s ankle that required 22 stiches.

