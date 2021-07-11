LOCALS IN THE PROS NOTEBOOK: Marcus Nidiffer back after a three-year hiatus

For the first time in three years, Marcus Nidiffer played in a professional baseball game.

The former Tennessee High and University of Kentucky star made his return on Saturday night, grounding out in his only plate appearance for the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League in their 12-9 loss to the Lexington Legends.

“I’ve been away for a while,” Nidiffer said. “It’s been a good time.”

The 34-year-old Nidiffer last played for the Rockland Boulders of the now-defunct Can-Am League in 2018, his fifth and final season with the club in New York.

He also suited up in the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels minor league systems and had a stint with the Traverse City Beach Bums of the independent Frontier League.

Jamie Keefe was Nidiffer’s manager in each of his five seasons in Rockland and now holds the same job for the Rockers. He reached out to his former catcher after a bevy of transactions and injuries left the roster in flux.

“He called me and said they needed a guy for the weekend,” Nidiffer said. “So I just drove up for these three games.”