LOCALS IN THE PROS NOTEBOOK: Former D-B standout Malik Foreman looking to conquer The Spring League

Ex-East Tennessee State University standout Jason Maduafokwa is a defensive tackle for the Aviators in The Spring League. Quarterbacks Zach Mettenberger (Louisiana State University) of the Generals and J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) of the Alphas are two of the league’s most recognizable names.

“The level of play here at The Spring League is as high as the XFL, CFL and also the NFL in some regards,” Foreman said. “The coaching and playing experience I’ve seen is pretty evident and I believe this is a great opportunity for guys to show that they can still play and help contribute to any pro team.”

The Spring League could serve as an audition for the third incarnation of the XFL, which is planning to take the field in 2022 under the direction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a team of investors.

“An opportunity to play for an XFL club would be awesome. At this point I’m open to any opportunity that will allow me to get back on a NFL team and show what I can do on the offensive side of the ball,” Foreman said. “My number one goal is to land on a NFL team as soon as I can. If I have to go through another league to get there that’s fine by me. But my ultimate goal is to suit up for a NFL club and have the opportunity to be on a 53-man roster.”

Foreman is focused on that vision.