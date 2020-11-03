LOCALS IN THE PROS NOTEBOOK: Former D-B standout Malik Foreman looking to conquer The Spring League

Malik Foreman is a busy man these days.
He’s the Sports Business Development Manager for the Department of Tourism in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is an instructor at the D1 Training facility in the same city and serves as the defensive backs coach at Notre Dame High School.
Oh yeah, the 25-year-old Foreman is also making another foray into professional football as well.
The former Dobyns-Bennett High School and University of Tennessee star is playing for the Conquerors of The Spring League, a five-week, six-team venture being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
He’ll be back on the field today as his team faces the Alphas at 10 p.m. on FS1.
Foreman spent time in training camp with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints in 2017 and Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.
“The biggest takeaways from my NFL and CFL experience is how important it is to take care of my body by doing the little things,” Foreman said. “I believe injuries are the main reason why I was never able to stick with a professional team. … I applied to The Spring League back in July through their website after exploring different opportunities to get back to the NFL, XFL or CFL.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Foreman is giving it a go on the offensive side of the ball as he’s playing wide receiver.
An electrifying quarterback at D-B, Foreman was strictly a defensive back at Tennessee and recorded 71 tackles and three interceptions over the course of his 58 games with the Volunteers from 2013-16.
He did dabble in returning kickoffs for the Vols, averaging 17.2 yards on five returns.
“I’ve always been an offensive-minded player, but was never able to showcase those abilities when I was playing at UT,” Foreman said. “I wanted to play ASAP when I got to Knoxville and defensive back is where they had me.”
Foreman carried the ball once for 13 yards in last week’s TSL season-opener, a 33-19 loss to the Generals.
“The transition was relatively easy for me,” Foreman said. “I believe my history of playing defensive back will help me even more as I grow to be a true offensive threat.”
The head coach of Foreman’s squad is the free-spirited Jerry Glanville. Glanville, 79, is best known for his time as the head coach of the Houston Oilers (1985-1989) and Atlanta Falcons (1990-1993) in the NFL. June Jones - who has served as a head coach in the NFL, CFL, XFL and NCAA - is the offensive coordinator for the Conquerors.
“Jerry Glanville is one of the best coaches I’ve had the chance to be around,” Foreman said. “His knowledge and love of the game is evident and he’s a guy that truly cares for his players. It’s been a blessing being able to talk with him and see the game of football from his perspective. With so many years of experience, you can tell he’s the best of the best when it comes to coaching football on any level.”
Ex-East Tennessee State University standout Jason Maduafokwa is a defensive tackle for the Aviators in The Spring League. Quarterbacks Zach Mettenberger (Louisiana State University) of the Generals and J.T. Barrett (Ohio State) of the Alphas are two of the league’s most recognizable names.
“The level of play here at The Spring League is as high as the XFL, CFL and also the NFL in some regards,” Foreman said. “The coaching and playing experience I’ve seen is pretty evident and I believe this is a great opportunity for guys to show that they can still play and help contribute to any pro team.”
The Spring League could serve as an audition for the third incarnation of the XFL, which is planning to take the field in 2022 under the direction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a team of investors.
“An opportunity to play for an XFL club would be awesome. At this point I’m open to any opportunity that will allow me to get back on a NFL team and show what I can do on the offensive side of the ball,” Foreman said. “My number one goal is to land on a NFL team as soon as I can. If I have to go through another league to get there that’s fine by me. But my ultimate goal is to suit up for a NFL club and have the opportunity to be on a 53-man roster.”
Foreman is focused on that vision.
“The love and support from my family and friends have been the main reason I keep pushing to make this dream a reality,” Foreman said. “Without them and the grace of God there’s no telling where I’d be right now. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to show what I can do and this has truly been a blessing from above. God has a plan for my good and he’s going to see it through. I just need to continue to live right and trust in his plan for my life.”
Word on Witten
Veteran tight end Jason Witten (Elizabethton) has nine catches for 56 yards with one touchdown this season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The career totals for the future Hall of Famer: 1,224 receptions, 13,033 yards, 73 touchdowns. He is the 19th player in NFL history to surpass the 13,000-yard receiving mark.
Chief Kilgore
Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Daniel Kilgore has started the last three games at center for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 10th-year pro is in his first season with the club after previous stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
Bell’s back in the game
Shonn Bell is 46-years-old and back in the game, having recently signed with the Central Illinois Royals of the Impact Developmental Football League.
A star at Clinch Valley College (now known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise), Bell spent the 1999 season with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. The tight end also played for the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe that same year.
Bell’s career has included time with the Houston Oilers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and with teams in various indoor leagues.
Arby’s Classic alum
Remember Tee Higgins?
Along with a being a football virtuoso at Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee, he had serious basketball skills and was an all-tournament selection at the 2015 Arby’s Classic in Bristol.
He focused solely on football, became a national champion at Clemson University and was a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Higgins has flourished in his rookie season with 33 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 28 rushing yards on five carries.
Today in History
Julius Jones (Powell Valley) of Dallas rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries and scored the game’s first touchdown as the Cowboys cruised to a 38-17 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 4, 2007.
