LOCALS IN THE PROS: Norris back in majors with Tigers

Tigers Royals Baseball

Former Science Hill standout Daniel Norris will start for the Detroit Tigers tonight against the Chicago Whit Sox.

 The Associated Press

Daniel Norris is back in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers.

The team has promoted the left-handed pitcher from Triple-A Toledo and the Science Hill High School graduate will get the starting assignment tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

Norris had a 2.08 ERA in three starts for Toledo.

He was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 22 after going 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 27 appearances.

Norris hooked on with Detroit five days later in rejoining the organization in which he’s spent the bulk of his MLB career.

Coincidentally enough, his first appearance of 2022 for Detroit will occur in the Windy City at 7:10 p.m.

In his ninth big-league season, Norris spent time with Detroit from 2015-2021. Eighteen of his 20 MLB wins, 460 2/3 of his 541 1/3 innings, 139 of his 194 appearances and his only home run as a major leaguer have come with the Tigers.

