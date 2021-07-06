lOCALS IN THE PROS: NEVER TOO LATE: Former Chilhowie standout Sheets earns chance to pitch in professional baseball at age 26

Caleb Sheets is a 26-year-old rookie pitcher for the High Point Bats of the fledgling Southern Shores Professional Baseball League and the former Chilhowie High School ace has certainly traveled a unique path to reach that point.
There was a five-year hiatus from the sport, a successful return to the mound in the Charlotte Adult Baseball League and then a recent tryout that turned into an opportunity to play for pay in a brand new independent league.
“I knew at my age it was now or never to try out for a professional league team, so I researched and found that the Southern Shores Professional League was having its inaugural season this year,” Sheets said. “The location of the teams worked for me since I work a full-time 8-to-5 job in the Charlotte area. I couldn’t try out for a professional league team in the Northeast where most of them are.”
That tryout occurred on June 30 in North Carolina and the left-handed Sheets certainly impressed.
“I went into it with absolutely no expectations,” Sheets said. “I knew I was pitching better than I ever have, but didn’t know how that would translate in a pro tryout setting. I knew that if I made it that would be a dream come true, but even if I didn’t I would still have the league in Charlotte to play in.
“So, with that being the case, it wasn’t as if my continuing to play baseball was determined by how I performed at the tryout. I was able to pitch loose and just have fun and that allowed me to do well. I was definitely surprised to get signed though, there’s no doubt about that.”
There’s no doubt that Sheets was a star at Chilhowie as he compiled a 25-5 pitching record over the course of four seasons with the Warriors. He was the starting pitcher and had three RBIs in the 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 2 title game, a contest Chilhowie lost to William Monroe, 5-4, in eight innings.
“His work ethic is second to none, his baseball IQ is very high and he is a silent assassin,” said Jeff Robinson, his coach at Chilhowie. “Caleb is a man of few words but boy, is he a competitor. I never gave him the ball in big game where he didn’t perform at a high level. His bulldog mentality was on display his junior year when he pitched a complete game in an extra-inning win against Union in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday and asked for the ball again four days later in the state finals against William Monroe. He gave up four runs in the first two innings and shut down probably the best high school baseball team I have seen for the next five innings to give us a chance.”
That was followed by two injury-plagued seasons at King University and in 2015 Sheets walked away from the game to focus on his future in the workforce.
It wasn’t until after he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in the fall of 2019 that he discovered there was an adult baseball league in the area and he decided to break out the glove and cleats once again.
“I weighed 150 pounds in college, but had been working out since then and had gotten up to 185 pounds, so when I started playing baseball again last year, I noticed I was throwing a lot harder than before,” Sheets said. “As a result of throwing harder and the fact I hadn’t played in five years, I had command problems last year at times and walked too many batters.”
He rectified that wildness this season and had a 1.23 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only three walks in 22 innings of work for the Braves of the Charlotte Adult Baseball League. He was also hitting .304 and that gave him the confidence to attend the tryout.
“While I knew [the Charlotte Adult League] wasn’t the same level as pro ball, it is still a league made up of mainly former college players and good high school players,” Sheets said.
Sheets works as a Financial Analyst for a manufacturing company in Concord, North Carolina, so he’ll be creatively juggling his schedule with that of the Bats. His first start is Monday against the South Carolina Dragons.
“Where I will just be pitching, the coach of the High Point Bats is being generous enough to work with me on it,” Sheets said.
Regardless, Sheets is relishing the chance to play pro baseball.
“I would just like to thank all my family, friends and former coaches who supported me in getting to this point,” Sheets said. “I’m also very grateful to the High Point Bats for selecting me after the tryout.”
Count his former coach among those back in Smyth County thrilled to hear the news.
“I was so excited for Caleb when I found out that he got signed,” Robinson said. “I guess it’s never too late to pursue your dream. … I tried to contact Caleb on Friday when I found out he got signed. He apparently has changed numbers since I last talked to him, but I congratulated the hell out of somebody.”