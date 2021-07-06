lOCALS IN THE PROS: NEVER TOO LATE: Former Chilhowie standout Sheets earns chance to pitch in professional baseball at age 26

There’s no doubt that Sheets was a star at Chilhowie as he compiled a 25-5 pitching record over the course of four seasons with the Warriors. He was the starting pitcher and had three RBIs in the 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 2 title game, a contest Chilhowie lost to William Monroe, 5-4, in eight innings.

“His work ethic is second to none, his baseball IQ is very high and he is a silent assassin,” said Jeff Robinson, his coach at Chilhowie. “Caleb is a man of few words but boy, is he a competitor. I never gave him the ball in big game where he didn’t perform at a high level. His bulldog mentality was on display his junior year when he pitched a complete game in an extra-inning win against Union in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday and asked for the ball again four days later in the state finals against William Monroe. He gave up four runs in the first two innings and shut down probably the best high school baseball team I have seen for the next five innings to give us a chance.”

That was followed by two injury-plagued seasons at King University and in 2015 Sheets walked away from the game to focus on his future in the workforce.

It wasn’t until after he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in the fall of 2019 that he discovered there was an adult baseball league in the area and he decided to break out the glove and cleats once again.