LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lakers in July after foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech, McClung appeared in three preseason games for Los Angeles and totaled four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of playing time.

He shot 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in games against Brooklyn, Phoenix and Golden State.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for L.A.’s Summer League squad.

The G League season begins on Nov. 5.

The South Bay Lakers are located in El Segundo and are coached by former University of Arizona star Miles Simon. The closest the team would play to McClung’s hometown would be trips to Birmingham, Alabama (Jan. 21) and Southaven, Mississippi (Jan. 24 and Jan. 26).