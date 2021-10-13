 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League's Lakers

Warriors Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung, left, is defended by Avery Bradley of Golden State during an exhibition game on Tuesday in Los Angeles. McClung was waived on Wednesday and will play in the G League with the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo, California.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lakers in July after foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech, McClung appeared in three preseason games for Los Angeles and totaled four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of playing time.

He shot 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in games against Brooklyn, Phoenix and Golden State.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for L.A.’s Summer League squad.

The G League season begins on Nov. 5.

The South Bay Lakers are located in El Segundo and are coached by former University of Arizona star Miles Simon. The closest the team would play to McClung’s hometown would be trips to Birmingham, Alabama (Jan. 21) and Southaven, Mississippi (Jan. 24 and Jan. 26).

Of course, McClung could be promoted to the NBA team over the course of the season if needed.

Former Emory & Henry College standout Jarell Christian is the head coach of the G League’s Maine Celtics, while Omar Reed (Tazewell) and Antwaine Wiggins (Greeneville) previously played in the top minor league in the United States.

