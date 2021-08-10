 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung signs contract with Lakers
LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung signs contract with Lakers

Lakers Kings Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' Mac McClung, left, and Sacramento's Davion Mitchell go for the ball during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. 

 Rich Pedroncelli

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed non-drafted free agent Mac McClung on Tuesday, announcing the move via a press release.

McClung had originally agreed to a training-camp deal on July 29, not long after the NBA Draft concluded. Terms of the contract were not made known.

The former Gate City High School star averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals during a collegiate career spent at Georgetown University and Texas Tech. He was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American during the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech.

He graduated from Gate City in 2018 as the VHSL’s career scoring leader, a record he still owns with 2,801 points.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in three NBA Summer League games for the Lakers. He will be back on the court Wednesday against the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. in a contest televised by ESPN2.

The Los Angeles roster currently numbers 19 as McClung will report to training camp next month in California alongside All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Marc Gasol and the rest of the squad.

If McClung does not make the Lakers’ opening-night roster, he would most likely suit up for the G League affiliate of the club – the South Bay Lakers – that plays in nearby El Segundo.

