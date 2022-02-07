LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung scored 37 points on Sunday for the G League's South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung made his NBA debut earlier this season and with the way he’s been performing lately is making a serious case to return to the game’s top level.

The former Gate City High School star scored a season-high 37 points on Sunday in South Bay’s 112-110 G League victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

McClung made 15 of his 28 shots from the field in eclipsing the 30-point mark for the second time this season. It was his post points in a game since hanging 38 points on Arkansas-Little Rock as a freshman at Georgetown University on Dec. 22, 2018.

It was just the latest in a string of superb G League performances for McClung

He notched his first professional triple-double on Thursday, nearly had another triple-double on Friday and then torched the nets on Sunday, scoring 22 points in the first half alone. He also had six assists, five rebounds, four steals and three turnovers

Paris Bass (Detroit Mercy) rebounded a missed shot by McClung and scored on a putback dunk with 1.8 seconds remaining for the game-winning bucket. Jay Huff (University of Virginia) added 18 points in the win, while Chaundee Brown Jr. (Michigan) pumped in 27 points.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) led Santa Cruz with 33 points.

McClung is averaging 21 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24 G League games. He connected on his only shot attempt and scored two points in his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 29 against the Atlanta Hawks.