LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed to 10-day contract by the Chicago Bulls

Mac McClung was supposed to play for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday in the G League’s Winter Showcase Cup in Las Vegas, but those plans were altered in a major way.
The Chicago Bulls signed the former Gate City High School star to a 10-day contract and he will suit up for the NBA team today when they host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m.
McClung inked what is known as a hardship deal with Chicago as the Bulls currently have four players in health and safety protocols due to the latest surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases due to the Omicron variant.
Back in Southwest Virginia, folks were ecstatic upon learning of the sudden development.
“ Mac called and said he had some bad news that he wasn’t getting to play today,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “Then he said, ‘I’ve got some good news though, I’m getting ready to get on a plane to go to Chicago and play with the Bulls.’”
Mac’s father, Marcus, is a judge in Scott County, Virginia, and was in court on Tuesday, not finding out until the session had ended what had occurred.
“ I had Mac call me multiple times and my wife, Lenoir, called me and said to call your son,” Marcus McClung said. “I knew it was either something good or something bad with the number of missed calls. I got ahold of him around lunchtime and he was tickled to death.”
Marcus and Lenoir McClung plan to be in Chicago for tonight’s game.
When Bulls coach Billy Donovan gives McClung the orders to head to the scorer’s table and check in, he’ll become the first local player who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee to appear in a NBA regular-season game in 54 years.
Bobby Hogsett was the last to do so.
The 6-foot-7 Hogsett played at now-defunct Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, attended the University of Tennessee and had a seven-game stint with the Detroit Pistons during the 1966-67 season.
Jim Palmer never played basketball at Keokee High School in Lee County, Virginia, but he did star on the hardwood at the University of Dayton and played in 196 games with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961.
Jim Slaughter was born in Bristol, lived in the city until he was 9-years-old and then moved to Roanoke, Virginia, with his family. He played in 28 games for the Baltimore Bullets during the 1951-52 season.
McClung will soon join the small fraternity of local NBA players in what has been an interesting journey to the top level of basketball.
“ He came to me in about the seventh grade,” Marcus McClung said. “He said he wanted to concentrate on basketball and at the time he was about 5-foot-2 and 87 pounds. From that moment on his eyes were on the NBA even as a 5-foot-2 kid. He’s never dreamed of being mediocre.”
He never has been.
McClung scored a Virginia High School League-record 2,801 career points at Gate City, became a viral sensation as his electrifying dunks spread like wildfire on social media and led the Blue Devils to the 2018 Class 2 state championship.
He began his collegiate career at Georgetown University and after two strong seasons with the Hoyas transferred to Texas Tech. He was an honorable mention Associated Press All-American during the 2020-21 season and declared for the NBA Draft shortly after his final game with the Red Raiders, a loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard went undrafted and signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking part in Summer League, training camp and the preseason with the Western Conference club.
He was averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his first 13 games for the Lakers’ G League affiliate when Chicago signed him. If Chicago doesn’t keep him around after the 10-day contract expires, McClung would rejoin the South Bay Lakers.
“ It’s pretty awesome for him to be the first person from Gate City to do this,” Vermillion said. “And to see how he did it – he did it his way. I grew up loving the Bulls – Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen – so it will be pretty neat to see him at the United Center.”
When did Vermillion first know McClung was NBA-caliber?
“ I always knew that he could play Division I basketball,” Vermillion said. “He went to Georgetown and did so well that first year against the big boys that I knew his work ethic and knew he was going to get better.”
The 22-year-old McClung will take his spot during pregame warm-ups tonight alongside the likes of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Demar Derozan for a squad that has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are also scheduled to play at home against Indiana (Dec. 26), at Atlanta (Dec. 27), at home against Atlanta (Dec. 29), at Indiana (Dec. 31) and at Washington (Jan. 1) over the next 10 days.
Mac McClung Mania began at Gate City and now the man who created it gets a chance to make the trend continue in the NBA.
“ He worked for it and was dedicated,” Marcus McClung said. “If you want to reach that goal that’s a mile high, you don’t take an elevator. It’s been work every day and taking the steps to achieve. If you went by the Gate City gym at 6 o’clock in the morning or 9 o’clock at night, you’d usually see Mac’s car in the parking lot.
“ It’s great to see that work come to fruition with all the time he has put in. This is an opportunity that he has to make his dreams come true. Just being there is special for mom and dad, but if you know Mac he can’t be more excited about the chance the Lakers and now the Bulls have given him, but he’s got big dreams in mind and high aspirations.”