LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed to 10-day contract by the Chicago Bulls

When did Vermillion first know McClung was NBA-caliber?

“ I always knew that he could play Division I basketball,” Vermillion said. “He went to Georgetown and did so well that first year against the big boys that I knew his work ethic and knew he was going to get better.”

The 22-year-old McClung will take his spot during pregame warm-ups tonight alongside the likes of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Demar Derozan for a squad that has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are also scheduled to play at home against Indiana (Dec. 26), at Atlanta (Dec. 27), at home against Atlanta (Dec. 29), at Indiana (Dec. 31) and at Washington (Jan. 1) over the next 10 days.

Mac McClung Mania began at Gate City and now the man who created it gets a chance to make the trend continue in the NBA.

“ He worked for it and was dedicated,” Marcus McClung said. “If you want to reach that goal that’s a mile high, you don’t take an elevator. It’s been work every day and taking the steps to achieve. If you went by the Gate City gym at 6 o’clock in the morning or 9 o’clock at night, you’d usually see Mac’s car in the parking lot.