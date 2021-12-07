 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) shines for South Bay Lakers with 25 points, 7 assists in road win
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) shines for South Bay Lakers with 25 points, 7 assists in road win

G League Ignite v South Bay Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Mac McClung #0 of the South Bay Lakers drives to the basket against the G League Ignite on November 5, 2021 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California.

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via South Bay Lakers

Another night, another strong performance for Mac McClung of the South Bay Lakers.

The former Gate City High School star went for 25 points and seven assists on Monday night for South Bay in a 121-114 G League road win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

McClung was 8-for-16 from the field, 1-for-4 on 3-pointers and 5-for-9 at the free throw line two nights after scoring 26 points in a win over Santa Cruz.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had three rebounds, three steals and three turnovers.

McClung is averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.3 assists through his first seven games as a pro and has helped South Bay get off to a 7-1 start.

Chaunde Brown Jr. (Michigan) added 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for South Bay, while Jay Huff (University of Virginia) contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Nino Johnson (Southeast Missouri State) led Salt Lake City with 17 points, while Carsen Edwards (Purdue) added 15 points and six assists.

McClung and South Bay next play at Salt Lake City again on Wednesday.

Tags

