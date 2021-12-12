 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores season-high 29 points for G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores season-high 29 points for G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday

Warriors Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung (37) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Avery Bradley (10) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

Mac McClung misfired on a potential game-tying shot on Saturday night for the South Bay Lakers, but the rookie guard could take a bit of solace in that fact he achieved a season-high point total.

The former Gate City High School star finished with 29 points in a 112-109 loss to the Stockton Kings in NBA G League play.

McClung couldn’t convert a 3-pointer as time expired that would have forced overtime as South Bay (8-2) had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

McClung also had six assists, two rebounds and one turnover and is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds through his first 10 games as a professional.

His previous season-high scoring output was 26 points.

Mason Jones (Arkansas) added a 16-point, 13-rebound performance for South Bay.

Matt Coleman III (Oak Hill Academy) had 13 points and five assists for Stockton, while Robert Woodard II added 10 points. Woodard II competed in the 2017 Arby’s Classic in Bristol for Mississippi’s Columbus High School and was an all-tournament selection, as was McClung.

McClung will be back on the court Tuesday when the Lakers play the Agua Caliente Clippers. 

