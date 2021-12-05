LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 26 points, sank clutch free throws on Saturday night for the South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung played his sixth game as a member of the G League’s South Bay Lakers on Saturday night and it was his best performance yet.
The former Gate City High School star pumped in 26 points and sank two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining to seal a 107-103 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
McClung was 9-for-15 from the field – including 4-for-6 from 3-point range – and made all four of his free throw points. During the second of his two game-clinching foul shots, a fan tossed a miniature basketball from the stands.
It didn’t distract McClung as the foul shot went in. He is 13-for-13 from the charity stripe this season.
The 6-foot-2 McClung also finished with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and six turnovers.
McClung is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals her game as he’s been the catalyst for a South Bay team that is 5-1.
Frank Mason III (Kansas) added 15 points and six rebounds for South Bay. Mason III is a Virginian like McClung and attended both Petersburg High School and Massanutten Military Academy in the Commonwealth.
Moses Moody (Arkansas) led Santa Cruz with 27 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points and six rebounds. Kuminga spent his eighth-grade season at Mountain Mission School in Buchanan County, Virginia.